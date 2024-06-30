UFC 303 Bonus Report: Alex Pereira one of six fighters to take home $50k

By Chris Taylor - June 29, 2024

The Octagon returned to Las Vegas for tonight’s UFC 303 event, a thirteen-bout fight card headlined by Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka 2.

Alex Pereira wins title

The highly anticipated light heavyweight title fight rematch resulted in yet another knockout victory for the amazing sensation Alex Pereira. ‘Poatan’ scored a big knockdown in the final second of the opening round and Jiri Prochazka clearly never recovered. In the opening seconds of round two, the Brazilian landed a big head kick which sent the former RIZIN champ crashing to the canvas. From there, Pereira followed up with some heavy ground and pound which forced the referee to step in and stop the contest (see that here).

UFC 303 was co-headlined by a short notice 165lbs contest between Diego Lopes and Dan Ige. The contest proved to be a thrilling back and forth affair. Diego Lopes was able to come ahead on the scorecards in rounds one and two, but Dan Ige stormed back to easily take home the third and final round. Unfortunately for the Hawaiian, his late surge proved to be too little too late, and the Mexican walked away with the unanimous decision win.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that six fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Fight of the night: Featherweight fighters Cub Swanson and Andre Fili each pocketed $50k for their thrilling war on tonight’s UFC 303 preliminary card. Fili ultimately won the contest by split decision.

Performance of the night: Payton Talbott earned an extra $50k for his 19-second knockout victory over Yanis Ghemmouri (see that here).

Performance of the night: Alex Pereira pocketed an extra $50k for his second-round TKO victory over Jiri Prochazka in tonight’s headliner.

Performance of the night: Macy Chiasson earned an extra $50k for her second-round TKO victory over Mayra Bueno Silva.

Performance of the night: Joe Pyfer pocketed an extra $50k for his first-round knockout victory over Marc-Andre Barriault in tonight’s featured prelim (see that here).

Are you surprised by any of the performance bonuses handed out by Dana White and company following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC 303 event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

