Pros react after Alex Pereira stops Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303

Tonight’s UFC 303 event was headlined by a light heavyweight title fight rematch between Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka.

Pereira (11-2 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since knocking out Jamahal Hill in the headliner of April’s historic UFC 300 event (see that here). That victory had marked the Brazilian’s third in a row, this after previously scoring wins over Jiri Prochazka and Jan Blachowicz.

Meanwhile, Prochazka (30-5-1 MMA) was also most previously seen in action at UFC 300, where he scored a second-round TKO victory over Aleksandar Rakic. The former RIZIN light heavyweight champion had gone 4-1 in his five career Octagon appearances, with his lone loss in the stretch coming at the hands of ‘Poatan’.

Tonight’s UFC 303 title fight rematch resulted in yet another knockout victory for the amazing sensation Alex Pereira. ‘Poatan’ scored a big knockdown in the final second of the opening round and Jiri Prochazka clearly never recovered. In the opening seconds of round two, the Brazilian landed a big head kick which sent the former RIZIN champ crashing to the canvas. From there, Pereira followed up with some heavy ground and pound which forced the referee to step in and stop the contest (see that here).

Official UFC 303 Results: Alex Pereira def. Jiri Prochazka via TKO at 0:13 of Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Pereira vs. Prochazka 2’ below:

Gotta lean towards Pereira for this one. Leg kicks and the left hand will be a problem as always. Who you all taking? #UFC303 — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) June 30, 2024

So much respect for @AlexPereiraUFC! He’s done so much in so little time. #Warrior 🥷 — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) June 30, 2024

No high-fives in this one. #UFC303 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 30, 2024

Ok this stare down was worth the price of admission — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 30, 2024

Never mind they’re still going https://t.co/8N4n6TNtRq — michael (@bisping) June 30, 2024

Who blinked first — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) June 30, 2024

Post-fight reactions to Alex Pereira defeating Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303:

I’ll sleep the next guy and then we go again!!! Great win but we are not done!!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) June 30, 2024

OH. MY. GOODNESS 😳😳😳 Pereira is superhuman!!!! ITS OVER #UFC303 — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) June 30, 2024

Respect to both of these warriors! What a way to close out the card #UFC303 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 30, 2024

Pereira is Him — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) June 30, 2024

Alex Ali Pereira — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) June 30, 2024

Man Alex is a monster — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 30, 2024

Left high kick 😞👏 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 30, 2024

Who would you like to see Alex Pereira fight next following his TKO victory over Jiri Prochazka this evening in Las Vegas?