UFC 302: ‘Makhachev vs. Poirier’ Live Results and Highlights

By Chris Taylor - June 1, 2024

The Octagon returns to New Jersey for tonight’s UFC 302 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier.

UFC 302, Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier

Makhachev (25-1 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since scoring a nasty knockout win over Alexander Volkanovski at October’s UFC 294 event in Abu Dhabi. The victory marked the Dagestani’s thirteenth in a row and second defense of the lightweight title.

Meanwhile, Dustin Poirier (30-8 MMA) was last seen in action at March’s UFC 299 event, where he scored a sensational second-round knockout victory over Benoit Saint Denis. That win was of course preceded by a knockout loss to Justin Gaethje in a fight for the BMF title at UFC 291.

UFC 302 is co-headlined by a key middleweight bout between Sean Strickland and Paulo Costa.

Sean Strickland and Paulo Costa

Strickland (28-6 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a split decision loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 297 to surrender the promotion‘s middleweight title. Prior to that setback, ‘Tarzan’ was on a three-fight winning streak which included a lopsided decision win over Israel Adesanya.

Meanwhile, Paulo Costa (14-3 MMA) was last seen in action at UFC 298, where he dropped a decision to former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker. Prior to that, the Brazilian knockout artist was coming off a win over Luke Rockhold at UFC 278.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC 302 Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 10 p.m. ET)

Islam Makhachev (155) (c) vs. Dustin Poirier (155) –
Sean Strickland (185) vs. Paulo Costa (185) –
Kevin Holland (185) vs. Michał Oleksiejczuk (185) –
Niko Price (170) vs. Alex Morono (170) –
Randy Brown (170) vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (170) –

UFC 302 Prelims (ESPN2/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Roman Kopylov (185) vs. César Almeida (185) –
Jailton Almeida (241) vs. Alexandr Romanov (265) –
Grant Dawson (155) vs. Joe Solecki (155) –
Phil Rowe (171) vs. Jake Matthews (170) –

UFC 302 Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass, 6:30 p.m. ET)

Mickey Gall (170) vs. Bassil Hafez (170) –
Ailin Perez (135) vs. Joselyne Edwards (136) –
André Lima (130)* vs. Mitch Raposo (125) –

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC 302 main event between Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dustin Poirier Islam Makhachev UFC UFC 302

Related

Jailton Almeida, Tom Aspinall

Jailton Almeida hopes to secure his "dream fight" against Tom Aspinall with a win over Alexandr Romanov at UFC 302

Cole Shelton - June 1, 2024
Alex Pereira, Kayla Harrison
Kayla Harrison

WATCH: Kayla Harrison easily tosses UFC champion Alex Pereira in training

Josh Evanoff - May 31, 2024

UFC women’s bantamweight contender Kayla Harrison was recently seen training with Alex Pereira.

Gable Steveson
UFC

Gable Steveson signs with NFL's Buffalo Bills, forgoes MMA career

Josh Evanoff - May 31, 2024

Former Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson is heading to the NFL over the UFC.

Sean Strickland, Johnny Eblen
Sean Strickland

WATCH: Sean Strickland spars with Bellator star Johnny Eblen just hours before UFC 302

Curtis Calhoun - May 31, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland isn’t pulling any punches ahead of his Octagon return against Paulo Costa.

Bo Nickal, Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Bo Nickal gives less-than-glowing review of Islam Makhachev's wrestling ahead of UFC 302

Curtis Calhoun - May 31, 2024

UFC middleweight star Bo Nickal doesn’t put Islam Makhachev’s wrestling in high esteem ahead of the lightweight champ’s return.

Sean Strickland

UFC 302: Coach Eric Nicksick reveals when he realized Sean Strickland's popularity had grown: 'Tell me I didn't just hear that'

Fernando Quiles - May 31, 2024
Islam Makhachev Ilia Topuria
Islam Makhachev

Javier Mendez dismisses Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria: "He doesn't need to fight him"

Fernando Quiles - May 31, 2024

American Kickboxing Academy head coach Javier Mendez isn’t a fan of the idea of matching up UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev against Ilia Topuria, at least not right now.

Islam Makhachev UFC weigh-in
Islam Makhachev

UFC 302: ‘Makhachev vs. Poirier’ Weigh-in Results

Fernando Quiles - May 31, 2024

The UFC 302 weigh-ins are in the books, and the championship main event has been made official.

Dustin Poirier vs Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Listen | Hear what Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier had to say during tense faceoff for UFC 302: “Don’t say that or I’ll slap you”

Harry Kettle - May 31, 2024

Things got heated last night during Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier’s intense faceoff ahead of UFC 302.

Sean Strickland
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland reacts after Conor McGregor is voted top BLF in the UFC: “No that f***ing little leprechaun”

Harry Kettle - May 31, 2024

UFC star Sean Strickland has reacted to Conor McGregor being voted the “best looking” fighter in the UFC by AI.