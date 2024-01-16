Official poster released for next month’s UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria event

By Susan Cox - January 16, 2024

The official poster has been released for next month’s UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria event.

Ilia Topuria, Alex Volkanovski, UFC 298, UFC

UFC 298 will take place on Saturday, February 17th at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

The broadcast will take place on ESPN+ PPV, ESPN2, ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET for the Prelims and at 10 p.m. ET for the Main Card.

The UFC released the official poster for ‘Volkanovski vs. Topuria’ earlier today, which can be seen below:

The line-up for UFC 298 looks like this:

  • Current champion Alexander Volkanovski (26-3 MMA) will take on the undefeated Ilia Topuria (14-0 MMA) in the main event featherweight title fight.

‘The Great’ last fought and lost to Islam Makhachev (25-1 MMA) via KO in October of last year at UFC 294.

‘El Matador’ is coming into the cage with a recent unanimous decision win over Josh Emmett (18-4 MMA) last June.

  • The co-main event of UFC 298 will feature Paulo Costa (14-2 MMA) taking on former UFC champion Robert Whittaker (25-7 MMA) at middleweight.

‘Borrachinha’ has not fought since August of 2022 when he defeated Luke Rockhold (16-6 MMA) at UFC 278.

‘The Reaper’ last fought and was defeated by Dricus Du Plessis (20-2 MMA) this past July at UFC 290.

  •  Geoff Neal (15-5 MMA) will go up against the undefeated Ian Garry (13-0 MMA) at welterweight.

‘Handz of Steel’ is coming off a loss to Shavkat Rakhmonov (17-0 MMA) in March of 2023 at UFC 285.

‘The Future’ has won all six of his fights since joining the UFC, the latest victory coming against Neil Magny (28-11 MMA) last August at UFC 292.

  • A bantamweight bout will take place between Merab Dvalishvili (16-4 MMA) and Henry Cejudo (16-3 MMA).

‘The Machine’ is brandishing 9 consecutive wins in the Octagon, his latest coming against Petr Yan (16-5 MMA) in March of 2023.

‘Triple C’ last fought and was defeated by Aljamain Sterling (23-4 MMA) last May at UFC 288.

  • Also at middleweight will be a bout between Anthony Hernandez (11-2 MMA) and Ikram Aliskerov (15-1 MMA).

‘Fluffy’ is on a 4-fight winning streak, his last TKO victory coming against Edmen Shahbazyan (12-4 MMA) in May of last year.

Aliskerov last fought and defeated Warlley Alves (14-7 MMA) this past October at UFC 294.

It is quite the exciting lineup for UFC 298.

Any predications for who will come out the winners?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

