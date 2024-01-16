Joe Rogan will not be a part of the UFC 297 commentary team

By Susan Cox - January 16, 2024

It has been announced that Joe Rogan will not be a part of the UFC 297 commentary team.

Joe Rogan

UFC 297 takes place this coming Saturday, January 20th at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Headlining the event is a middleweight title fight between current champion Sean Strickland (28-5 MMA) and Dricus Du Plessis (20-2 MMA).

It will mark the first title defense for Strickland since capturing the belt from Israel Adesanya (24-3 MMA) last September at UFC 293.

Du Plessis will be entering the Octagon boasting 8 consecutive wins in the cage, looking to make it 9 and become South Africa’s first-ever UFC champion.

UFC 297, Strickland vs. Du Plessis, UFC, Sean Strickland, Dricus Du Plessis

The co-main event of UFC 297 will feature Raquel Pennington (15-9 MMA) vs. Mayra Bueno Silva (10-2 MMA) fighting for the women’s vacant bantamweight title.

The main card will air on pay-per-view/streams via ESPN+ pay-per-view for residents in the U.S. beginning at 10 p.m. ET.

The preliminary-card lineup is slated to begin at 8 p.m. ET and will air on ESPNews/streams on ESPN+.

The weigh-ins will take place on Friday, January 19th and will be hosted by Dan Hellie (not Joe Rogan), who will be joined by Dominick Cruz, Chris Weidman and Daniel Cormier.

Megan Olivi will conduct both the pre and post-fight backstage interviews.

The veteran voice of the Octagon, Bruce Buffer, will be introducing the fighters in the cage.

Jon Anik, Daniel Cormier and Dominick Cruz will do the play-by-play in the broadcast booth for the UFC’s first pay-per-view of 2024.

Missing from the team will be 56-year-old Joe Rogan, who rarely travels outside the USA for the UFC. In his place the former UFC bantamweight champion, Cruz, will once again get the nod.

Will you be watching this Saturday night? Any predictions?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

