Henry Cejudo critical of Sean Strickland and Alex Volkanovski opening up about mental health: “Keep some of that sh*t to yourself”

Henry Cejudo has questioned Sean Strickland and Alexander Volkanovski for opening up on their mental health issues.

It’s been, to put it lightly, a chaotic few months for Sean Strickland. From winning the UFC middleweight championship to getting in brawls at events, he’s as much of a wildcard as he’s ever been. Now, fans have seen another side of him after he got visibly emotional talking about his childhood trauma during an interview with Theo Von.

It mirrored what happened with Alexander Volkanovski, who had a similar reaction after his knockout defeat to Islam Makhachev.

Many fans, fighters and media members were quick to praise both men for their honesty. Henry Cejudo, meanwhile, has a different point of view on the whole thing.