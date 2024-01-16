Sean Strickland takes aim at “fraudulent” Colby Covington

By Cole Shelton - January 16, 2024

Sean Strickland has taken a shot at Colby Covington.

Sean Strickland, Colby Covington

Strickland and Covington haven’t seen eye-to-eye for quite some time, but after ‘Chaos’ brought up Leon Edwards’ deceased father at UFC 296, their rivalry only escalated. Covington ripped Strickland for his comments about women and also said ‘Tarzan’ moved up to middleweight because he couldn’t hang with the “real division” of welterweight.

Now, ahead of Sean Strickland’s first title defense at UFC 297 against Dricus Du Plessis, the American took aim at Colby Covington in a rant.

“Yeah, unlike Colby Covington, the fraudulent man himself,” Strickland said to ESPN about being true to himself. “He’s just fraudulent, I think to be a UFC fighter, it is a sense of entertainment, WWE. But, you want to base your character on authenticity and then you have someone like Colby who is a fictional persona he’s created, when he’s not trying to fall on Trump’s dick. It is the most cringworthy shit. It’s so f****d Trump left the arena while he was giving his speech, it’s like watching the ugly girl get rejected at a party, you feel bad for the guy at this point. Don’t worry Colby, he knows your name. I got off subject.”

As of right now, Covington hasn’t responded to Strickland’s comments. But, with Strickland set to fight on Saturday night in Toronto, it wouldn’t be a surprise if ‘Chaos’ takes the wait and see approach and doesn’t respond until after the fight.

Sean Strickland enters his UFC 297 title fight agaisnt Dricus Du Plessis as a small betting favorite and is coming off an upset win over Israel Adesanya in September to become the champ. The American is 28-5 as a pro and to earn the title shot, he scored a TKO win over Abus Magomedov and before that, beat Nassourdine Imavov by decision. He also holds notable wins over Jack Hermansson, Uriah Hall, and Brendan Allen among others.

Colby Covington, meanwhile, is 17-4 and coming off a lopsided decision loss to Leon Edwards in December at UFC 296 for the welterweight title. ‘Chaos’ is the former interim welterweight champ and holds notable wins over Jorge Masvidal, Robbie Lawler, and Rafael dos Anjos.

Colby Covington Sean Strickland UFC

