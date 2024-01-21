UFC 297 Results: Movsar Evloev defeats Arnold Allen (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 297 results, including the featherweight bout between Arnold Allen and Movsar Evloev.

Allen (19-2 MMA) will be looking to rebound after suffering the first loss of his UFC career to Max Holloway last April. Prior to that setback, ‘Almighty’ had strung together ten straight wins inside of the Octagon, which included stoppage victories over Dan Hooker and Calvin Kattar.

Meanwhile, Movsar Evloev (17-0 MMA) will be looking to extend his UFC record to a perfect 8-0 when he squares off with English standout this evening in Toronto. The Russian is coming off back-to-back unanimous decision wins over Dan Ige and Diego Lopes in his most recent efforts.

Round one of this UFC 297 men’s featherweight matchup begins and Movsar Evloev immediately shoots in for a takedown. He presses Arnold Allen against the cage but is unable to get him to the ground. ‘Almighty’ breaks free from the position and circles off the fence. He comes forward with a right hand. Evloev returns fire with head kick which is blocked. A good job from Allen. The Russian looks to counter but his punches fall short. He shoots in for a takedown and after a wild sequence of scrambles, he winds up on the back of the Englishman. Allen pops right back up to his feet but he can’t break free from the hold. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two begins and Arnold Allen gets to work with his jab. Movsar Evloev returns fire with a kick to the body. Allen attacks the body with a pair of straight punches. Evloev attempts a high kick but misses. Allen looks to attack after the miss, but nothing lands clean. Movsar with a jab. He throws a body kick, but Allen catches it and tosses him away. Allen with a low kick. Evloev shoots in and scores a big takedown. He moves to half guard, but Allen quickly scrambles up to his feet. Movsar still has a body lock and looks to drag the fight back to the floor. ‘Almighty’ not only keeps the fight standing but is able to separate and break free. Evloev tags him with a low kick. He goes to the body with a knee. A big right lands for the Russian and Arnold Allen is busted open and hurt. Movsar Evloev sense it and goes for the kill. Allen survives to see the final round.

Round 3 begins and Allen comes forward with punches early. Evloev tags him with a hard inside low kick. ‘Almighty’ answers with a three-punch combination. He needs more of that. He is trying to close the distance, but Evloev is doing a good job with his movement. Movsar Evloev shoots for a takedown and Arnold Allen rocks him with a pair of knees to the head. Those were in fact illegal strikes as Evloev had his hand on the canvas. The referee steps in and gives Allen a hard warning. We restart with three minutes remaining. Evloev with a kick to the body. Allen returns fire with one of his own. Another body kick from Evloev. He shoots for a takedown but Allen shrugs him off. He shoots again but Arnold stuffs him with ease. A leaping front kick partially connects for the Russian. Allen wraps up a ninja choke and it is super tight. Evloev somehow manages to escape and is now once again on the back of the Englishman. Allen with a hard reverse elbow. He breaks free and leaps in with one last combination before the horn.

EIGHT IN A ROW 🤯@MovsarUFC remains undefeated in the UFC ‼️ [ #UFC297 | Watch LIVE on @ESPNPlus PPV NOW ] pic.twitter.com/yilrR4AgoY — UFC (@ufc) January 21, 2024

Official UFC 297 Results: Movsar Evloev def. Arnold Allen by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

