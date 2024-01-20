UFC CEO Dana White remains noncommittal to Conor McGregor fighting Michael Chandler: “We’ll see”

By Chris Taylor - January 20, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White remains noncommittal to Conor McGregor fighting Michael Chandler in his Octagon return.

Dana White and Conor McGregor shaking hands

McGregor (22-6 MMA) and Chandler (23-8 MMA) served as opposing coaches on Season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter in the Spring of 2023. The original plan was to have the pair fight at December’s UFC 296 event, but the bout was ultimately pushed back due to various reasons.

‘Notorious’ and ‘Iron’ were then rumored to collide at April’s historic UFC 300 event, however that plan also failed to come to fruition and now it remains unclear if Conor McGregor will end up fighting Michael Chandler at all.

In a recent interview with Sportsnet, UFC CEO Dana White was asked if McGregor’s highly anticipated return was finally set in stone for June, which the Irishman recently claimed.

“So, McGregor will be back this year, possibly him and Chandler,” White explained to Aaron Bronsteter. “We’ll see how this whole thing plays out.”

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler TUF 31 Face-Off with Dana White.

Conor McGregor has not competed in MMA since July of 2021 at UFC 264, where he suffered a broken leg in his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier. ‘Mystic Mac’ has gone just 1-3 over his past four Octagon appearances, with his lone win in that time coming against UFC Hall of Famer Donald ‘Cowboy‘ Cerrone.

Meanwhile, Michael Chandler has gone just 2-3 since joining the UFC ranks. The former Bellator lightweight champion started his UFC tenure by finishing Dan Hooker in the very first round at UFC 257. However, since his emphatic debut, ‘Iron’ has gone just 1-3, this while suffering losses to Charles Oliveira, Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier.

Are you surprised that Dana White remains noncommittal to Conor McGregor fighting Michael Chandler in his UFC return? Who would you like to see ‘Notorious’ face next?

Previous Post

Topics:

Conor McGregor Dana White Michael Chandler UFC

Related

Dricus du Plessis' warning

Dricus du Plessis issues warning to Sean Strickland after ‘fight to the death’ comments: “Your wish has been granted my friend”

Harry Kettle - January 20, 2024
Yair Rodriguez vs Brian Ortega
UFC

Yair Rodriguez plans to make a statement in rematch with Brian Ortega at UFC Mexico City: “I don’t see why people keep thinking his shoulder just fell off for no reason”

Harry Kettle - January 20, 2024

UFC star Yair Rodriguez wants to make a statement in his upcoming rematch against Brian Ortega.

Alex Pereira and Tom Aspinall
Dana White

UFC CEO Dana White shuts down rumors of a potential Alex Pereira vs. Tom Aspinall fight

Harry Kettle - January 20, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White has dismissed rumors of a possible showdown between Alex Pereira and Tom Aspinall.

Sean Strickland, Dricus du Plessis
Sean Strickland

WATCH | Dricus du Plessis rushes Sean Strickland at UFC 297 ceremonial weigh-ins

Josh Evanoff - January 19, 2024

The UFC 297 ceremonial weigh-ins between Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis were wild.

Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan dismisses idea Israel Adesanya underestimated Sean Strickland in title loss: "He's just that good"

Josh Evanoff - January 19, 2024

UFC commentator Joe Rogan believes that Sean Strickland is just that good ahead of his first middleweight title defense.

Dricus Du Plessis, UFC, Israel Adesanya

Dricus Du Plessis reacts after “irrelevant” Israel Adesanya picks him to defeat Sean Strickland at UFC 297

Susan Cox - January 19, 2024
Conor McGregor, Turki Alalshikh
UFC

Turki Alalshikh reveals conversation with UFC about having Conor McGregor fight in Saudi Arabia: "We're ready"

Josh Evanoff - January 19, 2024

Saudi Arabia advisor Turki Alalshikh would love to bring Conor McGregor and the UFC to his country.

Dricus Du Plessis
UFC

Dricus Du Plessis admits UFC 297 weight cut was not easy: "I made the weight five minutes before"

Cole Shelton - January 19, 2024

Dricus Du Plessis didn’t have the easiest weight cut for his UFC 297 title fight against Sean Strickland.

Bruce Buffer
UFC

Bruce Buffer always knew the UFC would be one of "the biggest things in sports worldwide"

Cole Shelton - January 19, 2024

Bruce Buffer has seen it all throughout his time in the UFC.

Sean Strickland, Sean O'Malley, UFC
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland blames ‘cuck’ Sean O’Malley for initiating bad blood with Dricus Du Plessis

Susan Cox - January 19, 2024

Sean Strickland is blaming ‘cuck’ Sean O’Malley for initiating the bad blood between himself and Dricus Du Plessis.