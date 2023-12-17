UFC 296: ‘Edwards vs. Covington’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon remains in Nevada for tonight’s UFC 296 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington.

Edwards (21-3 MMA) will enter the bout on a three-fight winning streak, his latest being a majority decision win over Kamaru Usman at UFC 286. The Birmingham native is currently unbeaten in his last twelve Octagon appearances overall, with his lone blemish in that time being a no-contest with Belal Muhammad.

Meanwhile, Colby Covington (17-3 MMA) will be competing for the first time since defeating Jorge Masvidal by unanimous decision in March of 2022. ‘Chaos’ has gone 3-2 over his past five fights overall, scoring wins over Robbie Lawler and Tyron Woodley, while suffering two defeats to Kamaru Usman.

UFC 296 is co-headlined by a men’s flyweight title fight featuring Brandon Royval challenging Alexandre Pantoja.

Royval (15-6 MMA) will enter his first career UFC title fight sporting a three-fight win streak, his most recent being a first-round knockout victory over Matheus Nicolau. ‘Raw Dawg’s’ last defeat actually came at the hands of Pantoja, who submitted him with a rear-naked choke.

Meanwhile, Alexandre Pantoja (26-5 MMA) will be looking to earn his first career title defense when he takes to the Octagon this evening. ‘The Cannibal’ enters the bout on a four-fight winning streak, his most recent being his title-earning win over Brandon Moreno at UFC 290.

Also featured on the UFC 296 main card is a highly anticipated welterweight showdown between Stephen Thompson and Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Thomspon (17-6-1 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since earning a TKO victory over Kevin Holland last December. That win snapped a two-fight losing skid for ‘Wonderboy’, as he had previously suffered decision losses to Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad respectively.

Meanwhile, Shavkat Rakhmonov (17-0 MMA) will be looking to keep his perfect record intact this evening in Sin City. ‘Nomad’ has gone a perfect 5-0 since joining the UFC ranks in October of 2020, earning stoppage victories in all five of those fights. His most previous effort resulted in a submission win over Geoff Neal at UFC 285.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC 296 Main Card (10pm EST on PPV)

Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington –

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Brandon Royval –

Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Stephen Thompson –

Paddy Pimblett vs. Tony Ferguson –

Josh Emmett vs. Bryce Mitchell –

UFC 296 Televised Prelims (8pm EST on ESPN+)

Alonzo Menifield vs. Dustin Jacoby –

Irene Aldana vs. Karol Rosa –

Cody Garbrandt vs. Brian Kelleher – Garbrandt def. Kelleher via KO at 3:42 of Round 1

CODY GARBRANDT GETS THE KNOCKOUT 💥 Stream #UFC296 on ESPN2 and ESPN+ 🍿 https://t.co/R7p1InbYK6 pic.twitter.com/G3jcFUWAJ4 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 17, 2023

Casey O’Neill vs. Ariane Lipski – Lipski def. O’Neill via submission (armbar) at 1:18 of Round 2

THE QUEEN OF VIOLENCE DOES IT AGAIN @Ariane_lipski gets the tap and her third win in a row at #UFC296! pic.twitter.com/KPhgUXHBPb — UFC (@ufc) December 17, 2023

UFC 296 Early Prelims (6:30pm EST on ESPN+):

Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Cody Durden – Ulanbekov def. Durden via submission (rear naked choke) at 4:25 of Round 2

DOMINANT from start to finish 🤫 Tagir Ulanbekov gets the tap in R2 over Cody Durden! #UFC296 pic.twitter.com/TgHXVJCLsj — UFC (@ufc) December 17, 2023

Andre Fili vs. Lucas Almeida – Fili def. Almeida via TKO (punches) at 3:32 of Round 1

ANDRE FILI WITH A NASTY RIGHT HAND 💥 Stream #UFC296 on ESPN2 and ESPN+ 🍿 https://t.co/R7p1InbYK6 pic.twitter.com/jBpJQ5U5Sl — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 17, 2023

Shamil Gaziev vs. Martin Buday – Gaziev def. Buday via TKO (punches) at 0:56 of Round 2

Who are you picking to win tonight’s main event between Leon Edwards and Colby Covington?