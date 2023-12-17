UFC 296: ‘Edwards vs. Covington’ Live Results and Highlights

By Chris Taylor - December 16, 2023

The Octagon remains in Nevada for tonight’s UFC 296 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington.

UFC 296, Edwards vs. Covington, Colby Covington, UFC, Results

Edwards (21-3 MMA) will enter the bout on a three-fight winning streak, his latest being a majority decision win over Kamaru Usman at UFC 286. The Birmingham native is currently unbeaten in his last twelve Octagon appearances overall, with his lone blemish in that time being a no-contest with Belal Muhammad.

Meanwhile, Colby Covington (17-3 MMA) will be competing for the first time since defeating Jorge Masvidal by unanimous decision in March of 2022. ‘Chaos’ has gone 3-2 over his past five fights overall, scoring wins over Robbie Lawler and Tyron Woodley, while suffering two defeats to Kamaru Usman.

UFC 296 is co-headlined by a men’s flyweight title fight featuring Brandon Royval challenging Alexandre Pantoja.

Royval (15-6 MMA) will enter his first career UFC title fight sporting a three-fight win streak, his most recent being a first-round knockout victory over Matheus Nicolau. ‘Raw Dawg’s’ last defeat actually came at the hands of Pantoja, who submitted him with a rear-naked choke.

Meanwhile, Alexandre Pantoja (26-5 MMA) will be looking to earn his first career title defense when he takes to the Octagon this evening. ‘The Cannibal’ enters the bout on a four-fight winning streak, his most recent being his title-earning win over Brandon Moreno at UFC 290.

Also featured on the UFC 296 main card is a highly anticipated welterweight showdown between Stephen Thompson and Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Stephen Thompson, Shavkat Rakhmonov

Thomspon (17-6-1 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since earning a TKO victory over Kevin Holland last December. That win snapped a two-fight losing skid for ‘Wonderboy’, as he had previously suffered decision losses to Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad respectively.

Meanwhile, Shavkat Rakhmonov (17-0 MMA) will be looking to keep his perfect record intact this evening in Sin City. ‘Nomad’ has gone a perfect 5-0 since joining the UFC ranks in October of 2020, earning stoppage victories in all five of those fights. His most previous effort resulted in a submission win over Geoff Neal at UFC 285.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC 296 Main Card (10pm EST on PPV)

Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington –

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Brandon Royval –

Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Stephen Thompson –

Paddy Pimblett vs. Tony Ferguson –

Josh Emmett vs. Bryce Mitchell –

UFC 296 Televised Prelims (8pm EST on ESPN+)

Alonzo Menifield vs. Dustin Jacoby –

Irene Aldana vs. Karol Rosa –

Cody Garbrandt vs. Brian Kelleher – Garbrandt def. Kelleher via KO at 3:42 of Round 1

Casey O’Neill vs. Ariane Lipski – Lipski def. O’Neill via submission (armbar) at 1:18 of Round 2

UFC 296 Early Prelims (6:30pm EST on ESPN+):

Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Cody Durden – Ulanbekov def. Durden via submission (rear naked choke) at 4:25 of Round 2

Andre Fili vs. Lucas Almeida – Fili def. Almeida via TKO (punches) at 3:32 of Round 1

Shamil Gaziev vs. Martin Buday – Gaziev def. Buday via TKO (punches) at 0:56 of Round 2

Who are you picking to win tonight’s main event between Leon Edwards and Colby Covington?

Related

Cody Garbrandt, UFC 296, Results, KO, UFC

UFC 296 Results: Cody Garbrandt KO's Brian Kelleher (Video)

Chris Taylor - December 16, 2023
Chris Weidman
UFC

Chris Weidman details recovery ahead of release of ESPN documentary: "Setback after setback"

Josh Evanoff - December 15, 2023

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman is happy to finally have his story told in full.

Ian Machado Garry
Ian Garry

Ian Garry slams Chael Sonnen following UFC 296 withdrawal: "Talking out of his ass"

Josh Evanoff - December 15, 2023

UFC welterweight contender Ian Garry has given an update, as well as taken a shot at Chael Sonnen.

Dana White and Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Jake Paul reignites feud with Dana White over PFL comments: "The UFC is falling!"

Josh Evanoff - December 15, 2023

PFL star Jake Paul is firing shots at Dana White just hours ahead of his boxing return.

Chael Sonnen, UFC, heavyweight division
Ian Garry

Chael Sonnen slams Ian Machado Garry over his UFC 296 withdrawal

Susan Cox - December 15, 2023

Chael Sonnen is slamming Ian Machado Garry over his UFC 296 withdrawal.

Colby Covington

UFC 296: ‘Edwards vs. Covington’ Weigh-in Results

Susan Cox - December 15, 2023
Leon Edwards and Colby Covington
Leon Edwards

Michael Chandler shares his prediction for the Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington title fight at UFC 296: “I don't think Leon's gonna get the lucky head kick”

Harry Kettle - December 15, 2023

UFC fighter Michael Chandler has given his prediction for the upcoming showdown between Leon Edwards and Colby Covington.

Ian Machado Garry
UFC

MMA fighters take aim at Ian Machado Garry following his UFC 296 withdrawal

Harry Kettle - December 15, 2023

A string of mixed martial artists have given their thoughts on Ian Machado Garry pulling out of UFC 296.

Brittney Palmer
UFC

Video | Veteran UFC octagon girl Brittney Palmer announces retirement and lays down her shorts

Harry Kettle - December 15, 2023

Veteran UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer has announced her retirement during the 2023 World MMA Awards.

Cody Garbrandt
UFC

Cody Garbrandt says he has no “hatred or animosity” towards former UFC rival TJ Dillashaw: “But there’s always going to be an asterisk”

Harry Kettle - December 15, 2023

Former UFC champion Cody Garbrandt says he has no hatred or animosity when it comes to his former rival TJ Dillashaw.