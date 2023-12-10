Belal Muhammad serving as backup fighter for UFC 296 main event: “I think obviously they know Colby and Leon are the two most inactive welterweights in the division”

By Fernando Quiles - December 10, 2023

Belal Muhammad will be an emergency backup in the event that something goes awry with the planned UFC 296 headliner.

Belal Muhammad

The scheduled main event for UFC 296 is a UFC Welterweight Championship fight between titleholder Leon Edwards and Colby Covington. It certainly isn’t unusual for the UFC to have backup fighters for title bouts. In this case, however, Muhammad believes he’s been chosen because the UFC doesn’t trust Edwards or Covington to make it to fight night.

RELATED: BELAL MUHAMMAD BELIEVES COLBY COVINGTON WILL RETIRE IF HE LOSES TO LEON EDWARDS AT UFC 296

Belal Muhammad Speaks On UFC 296 Backup Role

Belal Muhammad revealed the news of his backup role for the UFC 296 main event during an interview with MMAJunkie.com. He expressed his belief that the UFC knew he’d be reliable for the emergency fighter spot.

“They just hit me up Friday, asked me if I’m willing to weigh in for next week,” Muhammad told MMA Junkie. “I think obviously they know Colby and Leon are the two most inactive welterweights in the division. Neither of these guys likes to fight. They’re both good at running. So just to be on the safe side, they called the dude that always steps up whenever needed.

“For me, I was training this whole time regardless just in case something happened,” Muhammad said. “The last two main events on the pay-per-views both got canceled, but since my last fight with Gilbert Burns, I took that one on short notice and I was like, ‘I never want to get out of shape like this again.’ Because I was so bad before that fight and it was the hardest fight cut ever. So I knew I had to be a professional from then on. Never getting big like that again.”

Regardless of whether or not he’s needed for UFC 296, most agree that Belal Muhammad is deserving of a UFC Welterweight Championship opportunity.

Previous Post

Topics:

Belal Muhammad Colby Covington Leon Edwards UFC

Related

Khalil Rountree

Khalil Rountree explains why fighting UFC champion Alex Pereira would make sense: "You have two explosive, dynamic fighters"

Fernando Quiles - December 10, 2023
Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev dismisses rematches with Charles Oliveira & Arman Tsarukyan: "If you want to be a champion in a good way, you have to add new names"

Fernando Quiles - December 10, 2023

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev isn’t a fan of rematches.

Song Yadong Petr Yan
Song Yadong

Song Yadong fires back at Petr Yan following UFC Vegas 83 win: "His last fight was boring, too"

Fernando Quiles - December 10, 2023

Song Yadong is having none of Petr Yan’s emojis.

Song Yadong, UFC Vegas 83, UFC, Results
Song Yadong

UFC Vegas 83 Results: Song Yadong defeats Chris Gutiérrez

Chris Taylor - December 9, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 83 results, including the main event between Song Yadong and Chris Gutiérrez.

Khalil Rountree Jr., UFC Vegas 83, UFC
Khalil Rountree

Pros react after Khalil Roundtree Jr. TKO's Anthony Smith at UFC Vegas 83

Chris Taylor - December 9, 2023

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 83 event was co-headlined by a light heavyweight bout featuring Anthony Smith taking on Khalil Rountree Jr.

Khalil Rountree Jr., Anthony Smith, UFC Vegas 83, Results

UFC Vegas 83 Results: Khalil Roundtree Jr. stops Anthony Smith (Video)

Chris Taylor - December 9, 2023
UFC Vegas 83, Song Yadong, Chris Gutiérrez, UFC, Results
Song Yadong

UFC Vegas 83: 'Song vs. Gutiérrez' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - December 9, 2023

The Octagon returns to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 83 event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Song Yadong vs. Chris Gutiérrez.

Ian Garry
Ian Garry

Colby Covington becomes the latest fighter to take issue with Ian Garry: “The guy's a f**king joke”

Harry Kettle - December 9, 2023

Colby Covington has become the latest fighter to take a shot at Ian Garry as the public scrutiny against the Irishman continues.

Snoop Dogg and Conor McGregor
UFC

Irish politicians react after Conor McGregor hints at running for President of Ireland: “I wouldn’t nominate him to wash dishes”

Harry Kettle - December 9, 2023

Irish politicians have reacted to the news that Conor McGregor is interested in running for the Irish presidency.

Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria is predicting a “masterpiece” against Alex Volkanovski at UFC 298: “It will be one of the easier fights of my career”

Harry Kettle - December 9, 2023

UFC contender Ilia Topuria has predicted a masterpiece of a performance ahead of his fight against Alexander Volkanovski.