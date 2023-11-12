UFC 295 Bonus Report: Seven fighters take home an extra $50k

By Chris Taylor - November 11, 2023

The Octagon returned to Madison Square Garden for tonight’s UFC 295 event, a thirteen-bout fight card headlined by Jiri Procházka vs. Alex Pereira.

Alex Pereira, UFC 295, Bonus, UFC

The highly anticipated light heavyweight title fight proved to be the thrilling back and forth affair that most fight fans were hoping for. Alex Pereira got off to a strong start thanks to some heavy low kicks, but Jiri Procházka was able to score a takedown midway through the opening round and was able to control the Brazilian from the position. Then, in round two, Procházka appeared to hurt Pereira with a big flurry. However, ‘Poatan’ found a home for his classic left hook which quickly turned the tide. After landing some heavy elbows to the head, Pereira sent Jiri crashing to the floor. The referee quickly stepped in and called a stop to the action.

UFC 295 was co-headlined by an interim heavyweight title fight between Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall. The bout did not make it out of the opening round. Sergei Pavlovich landed a good right hand early that appeared to stun his British opponent, but Tom Aspinall quickly answered back with a huge punch of his own that sent the Russian crashing to the canvas. After a pair of follow up shots, Pavlovich was rendered unconscious and Aspinall became the new interim heavyweight champion.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that seven fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

UFC 295, Jiri Prochazka, Alex Pereira, Sergei Pavlovich, Tom Aspinall, Results, UFC


Fight of the night: Viacheslav Borshchev and Nazim Sadykhoveach pocketed an extra $50k for their thrilling war on tonight’s UFC 295 preliminary card. After fifteen minutes of action the bout was ruled a majority draw.

Performance of the night: Alex Pereira pocketed an extra $50k for his second-round title earning victory over Jiri Prochazka in tonight’s pay-per-view headliner (see that here).

Performance of the night: Tom Aspinall earned an extra $50k for his first-round knockout victory over Sergei Pavlovich in tonight’s UFC 295 co-main event (see that here).

Performance of the night: Jessica Andrade pocketed an extra $50k for her second-round TKO victory over Mackenzie Dern (see that here).

Performance of the night: Benoit Saint-Denis earned an extra $50k for his first-round knockout victory over Matt Frevola (see that here).

Performance of the night: Diego Lopes pocketed an extra $50k for his first-round TKO victory over Pat Sabatini (see that here).

Are you surprised by any of the performance bonuses handed out by Dana White and company following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC 295 event in New York City? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

