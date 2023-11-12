UFC 295 Results: Jessica Andrade stops Mackenzie Dern (Video)

By Chris Taylor - November 11, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 295 results, including the women’s strawweight fight between Mackenzie Dern and Jessica Andrade.

Jessica Andrade, Mackenzie Dern, UFC 295, UFC, Results

Dern (13-3 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since defeating Angela Hill by unanimous decision back in May of this year. Prior to that victory, the submission ace had suffered a majority decision loss to Yan Xiaonan in October of 2022.

As for Jessica Andrade (24-12 MMA), the former strawweight champion will be hoping to snap a three-fight losing skid when she takes to the Octagon at UFC 295. The Brazilian striker has suffered stoppage losses to Erin Blanchfield, Yan Xiaonan and Tatiana Suarez in her most recent efforts.

Round one of this women’s strawweight matchup begins and Mackenzie Dern opens with a low kick. Jessica Andrade comes forward with a flurry. That allows Dern to get inside and score a trip takedown. Andrade immediately scrambles back up to her feet. Dern attempts a standing guillotine choke, but Andrade escapes. The former champ is applying pressure now and trying to find a way inside. Dern with a right hand. Jessica replies with a low kick and then a nice jab. Mackenzie Dern answers with a nice flurry. Andrade with a hard inside low kick. Mackenzie responds with a straight right. She lands another but then gets dropped with a counter punch. Dern pops right back up and lands a jab. She appears to be alright. Andrade with a low kick. Dern lands a counter right, but she is leaving her chin up and is vulnerable to those counters. Dern with a body kick, but Jessica catches it. The fighters clinch up and Jessica Andrade breaks free. The former champion with a huge shot and Dern goes down. She looks to follow up with ground and pound but the horn sounds to end the round.

Round two begins and Mackenzie Dern opens with a good 1-2. Andrade replies with a pair of hard low kicks. Dern looks to get in on takedown, but winds up eating a hard combination. Mackenzie comes forward with a nice flurry of punches, some of which connect. Both women with heavy punches in the pocket. A counter left hand drops Dern. She gets back up but is badly hurt. Jessica Andrade charges forward with strikes. Dern keeps her at bay with a jab. She rocks Andrade, but then eats a counter and goes down again. Another combination and Dern goes down for the final time! What a finish!

Official UFC 295 Results: Jessica Andrade def. Mackenzie Dern via TKO at 3:15 of Round 2

Who would you like to see Andrade fight next following her TKO victory over Dern this evening at Madison Square Garden?

Related

Jessica Andrade, Mackenzie Dern, UFC 295, UFC, Pros react

Pros react after Jessica Andrade stops Mackenzie Dern at UFC 295

Chris Taylor - November 11, 2023
Benoit Saint-Denis, UFC 295, UFC, Results
Matt Frevola

UFC 295 Results: Benoit Saint-Denis KO's Matt Frevola (Video)

Chris Taylor - November 11, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 295 results, including the main card lightweight bout between Matt Frevola and Benoit Saint-Denis.

Diego Lopes, UFC 295, UFC, Results
UFC

UFC 295 Results: Diego Lopes stops Pat Sabatini in Round 1 (Video)

Chris Taylor - November 11, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 295 results, including the main card featherweight bout between Diego Lopes and Pat Sabatini.

Robbie Lawler, UFC 295, Pro-palestine, Protestors, UFC, Bus Attack
Robbie Lawler

Manager details scary UFC bus attack by pro-Palestinian protestors in New York: "Robbie had probably one of the most Robbie Lawler moments"

Chris Taylor - November 11, 2023

A bus carrying multiple UFC fighters, including Robbie Lawler and Jamahal Hill, was attacked by pro-Palestinian protestors Friday night in New York.

UFC 295, Jiri Prochazka, Alex Pereira, Sergei Pavlovich, Tom Aspinall, Results, UFC
Jiri Prochazka

UFC 295: 'Procházka vs. Pereira' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - November 11, 2023

The Octagon returns to Madison Square Garden for tonight’s UFC 295 event, a thirteen-bout fight card headlined by Jiri Procházka vs. Alex Pereira.

Valentina Shevchenko, Sean Strickland, UFC, Women's MMA

Valentina Shevchenko takes aim at Sean Strickland for his comments about women's MMA

Chris Taylor - November 10, 2023
Dana White and Conor McGregor shaking hands
Dana White

Dana White hints at McGregor-Chandler: "We could be looking at him [McGregor] next summer"

Zain Bando - November 10, 2023

Although UFC CEO Dana White is busy promoting UFC 295, which is headlined by two title fights and is on the eve of the UFC’s 30th anniversary, the machine rolls on.

John Castaneda
UFC

John Castaneda confident he'll submit Kyung Ho Kang at UFC 295: "I'm expecting a pretty decisive win"

Cole Shelton - November 10, 2023

John Castaneda is excited to walk to the Octagon in Madison Square Garden for UFC 295.

David Goggins, Tony Ferguson, UFC, UFC 296
UFC

David Goggins slams UFC fans for “stupid comments” about him training Tony Ferguson

Susan Cox - November 10, 2023

David Goggins is slamming UFC fans for the ‘stupid comments’ about him training with Tony Ferguson.

Merab Dvalishvili, Marlon Vera, Sean O'Malley, UFC 299, UFC
Merab Dvalishvili

Merab Dvalishvili reacts to “very disappointing” news that Marlon Vera will fight Sean O’Malley next: “Vera doesn’t deserve this fight”

Susan Cox - November 10, 2023

Merab Dvalishvili is reacting to the ‘very disappointing’ news that Marlon Vera will fight Sean O’Malley next.