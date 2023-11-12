UFC 295 Results: Jessica Andrade stops Mackenzie Dern (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 295 results, including the women’s strawweight fight between Mackenzie Dern and Jessica Andrade.

Dern (13-3 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since defeating Angela Hill by unanimous decision back in May of this year. Prior to that victory, the submission ace had suffered a majority decision loss to Yan Xiaonan in October of 2022.

As for Jessica Andrade (24-12 MMA), the former strawweight champion will be hoping to snap a three-fight losing skid when she takes to the Octagon at UFC 295. The Brazilian striker has suffered stoppage losses to Erin Blanchfield, Yan Xiaonan and Tatiana Suarez in her most recent efforts.

Round one of this women’s strawweight matchup begins and Mackenzie Dern opens with a low kick. Jessica Andrade comes forward with a flurry. That allows Dern to get inside and score a trip takedown. Andrade immediately scrambles back up to her feet. Dern attempts a standing guillotine choke, but Andrade escapes. The former champ is applying pressure now and trying to find a way inside. Dern with a right hand. Jessica replies with a low kick and then a nice jab. Mackenzie Dern answers with a nice flurry. Andrade with a hard inside low kick. Mackenzie responds with a straight right. She lands another but then gets dropped with a counter punch. Dern pops right back up and lands a jab. She appears to be alright. Andrade with a low kick. Dern lands a counter right, but she is leaving her chin up and is vulnerable to those counters. Dern with a body kick, but Jessica catches it. The fighters clinch up and Jessica Andrade breaks free. The former champion with a huge shot and Dern goes down. She looks to follow up with ground and pound but the horn sounds to end the round.

Nice to see Andrade back in the win column. pic.twitter.com/ARIOTd1SF0 — MS (@UFC_Obsessed) November 12, 2023

Round two begins and Mackenzie Dern opens with a good 1-2. Andrade replies with a pair of hard low kicks. Dern looks to get in on takedown, but winds up eating a hard combination. Mackenzie comes forward with a nice flurry of punches, some of which connect. Both women with heavy punches in the pocket. A counter left hand drops Dern. She gets back up but is badly hurt. Jessica Andrade charges forward with strikes. Dern keeps her at bay with a jab. She rocks Andrade, but then eats a counter and goes down again. Another combination and Dern goes down for the final time! What a finish!

Back in a major way 💪@JessicaMMAPro gets the finish in round two! #UFC295 pic.twitter.com/HmUzD6cCM2 — UFC (@ufc) November 12, 2023

Official UFC 295 Results: Jessica Andrade def. Mackenzie Dern via TKO at 3:15 of Round 2

Who would you like to see Andrade fight next following her TKO victory over Dern this evening at Madison Square Garden?