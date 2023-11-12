Pros react after Alex Pereira stops Jiri Procházka at UFC 295

By Chris Taylor - November 11, 2023

Tonight’s UFC 295 event was headlined by a light heavyweight title fight between Alex Pereira and Jiri Procházka.

Alex Pereira, Jiri Prochazka, UFC 295, UFC, Pros React

Procházka (29-4-1 MMA) and Pereira (9-2 MMA) were competing for the promotion’s vacant light heavyweight world title.

Jiri Procházka was returning for the first time since defeating Glover Teixeira for the 205lbs title back in June of 2022 at UFC 275. Unfortunately, shortly after capturing the promotion‘s coveted light heavyweight championship, ‘Denisa’ suffered a nasty shoulder injury in training which forced him to vacate the title due to his lengthy recovery time.

Meanwhile, Alex Pereira had most recently competed at July’s UFC 291 event, where he edged out a split decision victory over former light heavyweight title holder Jan Blachowicz. That win was of course preceded by a brutal knockout loss to Israel Adesanya at UFC 287, which saw ‘Poatan’ lose the UFC’s middleweight championship.

Tonight’s UFC 295 main event proved to be the thrilling back and forth affair that most fight fans were hoping for. Alex Pereira got off to a strong start thanks to some heavy low kicks, but Jiri Procházka was able to score a takedown midway through the opening round and was able to control the Brazilian from the position. Then, in round two, Procházka appeared to hurt Pereira with a big flurry. However, ‘Poatan’ found a home for his classic left hook which quickly turned the tide. After landing some heavy elbows to the head, Pereira sent Jiri crashing to the floor. The referee quickly stepped in and called a stop to the action.

Official UFC 295 Results: Alex Pereira def. Jiri Procházka via TKO at 4:08 of Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Procházka vs. Pereira’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Alex Pereira defeating Jiri Procházka at UFC 295:

Who would you like to see Alex Pereira fight next following his TKO victory over Jiri Procházka this evening at Madison Square Garden?

Topics:

Alex Pereira Jiri Prochazka UFC UFC 295

