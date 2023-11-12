Pros react after Alex Pereira stops Jiri Procházka at UFC 295

Tonight’s UFC 295 event was headlined by a light heavyweight title fight between Alex Pereira and Jiri Procházka.

Procházka (29-4-1 MMA) and Pereira (9-2 MMA) were competing for the promotion’s vacant light heavyweight world title.

Jiri Procházka was returning for the first time since defeating Glover Teixeira for the 205lbs title back in June of 2022 at UFC 275. Unfortunately, shortly after capturing the promotion‘s coveted light heavyweight championship, ‘Denisa’ suffered a nasty shoulder injury in training which forced him to vacate the title due to his lengthy recovery time.

Meanwhile, Alex Pereira had most recently competed at July’s UFC 291 event, where he edged out a split decision victory over former light heavyweight title holder Jan Blachowicz. That win was of course preceded by a brutal knockout loss to Israel Adesanya at UFC 287, which saw ‘Poatan’ lose the UFC’s middleweight championship.

Tonight’s UFC 295 main event proved to be the thrilling back and forth affair that most fight fans were hoping for. Alex Pereira got off to a strong start thanks to some heavy low kicks, but Jiri Procházka was able to score a takedown midway through the opening round and was able to control the Brazilian from the position. Then, in round two, Procházka appeared to hurt Pereira with a big flurry. However, ‘Poatan’ found a home for his classic left hook which quickly turned the tide. After landing some heavy elbows to the head, Pereira sent Jiri crashing to the floor. The referee quickly stepped in and called a stop to the action.

Official UFC 295 Results: Alex Pereira def. Jiri Procházka via TKO at 4:08 of Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Procházka vs. Pereira’ below:

This is going to be a war #UFC295 — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) November 12, 2023

It almost feels like and early UFC contrast of styles. Love it! #UFC295 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) November 12, 2023

This next one is 50/50 how good is jiris wrestling? can he hold him down? Can he finish him on the floor? Will his shoulder hold up ? Can alex get up if he gets taken down. Will jiri surprise him on the feet ?? Here we go !!! #UFC295 main event !! — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) November 12, 2023

Dork-vill — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) November 12, 2023

Post-fight reactions to Alex Pereira defeating Jiri Procházka at UFC 295:

All finishes. What a card #UFC295 — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) November 12, 2023

Watch the replay. Even mark Goddard wasn’t sure about the stoppage #UFC295 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) November 12, 2023

Stoppage was early though — Justin Tafa (@justin_tafa) November 12, 2023

This was a early stoppage feel sorry for @jiri_bjp #ufc295 — Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) November 12, 2023

Wow Alex Pereira does it again! Welcome to the 2 belt club POATAN #UFC295 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) November 12, 2023

Ankalaev skills it’s a different level #ufc295 — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) November 12, 2023

Jiri is a special dude. Most guys wouldn’t say what he just said. Respect warrior 🫡 #UFC295 — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) November 12, 2023

Who would you like to see Alex Pereira fight next following his TKO victory over Jiri Procházka this evening at Madison Square Garden?