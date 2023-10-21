UFC 294: ‘Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to Abu Dhabi for today’s UFC 294 event, a thirteen-bout fight card headlined by Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski 2.

Makhachev (24-1 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since scoring a highly debated unanimous decision victory over Volkanovski this past February at UFC 284. Prior to that, the Russian standout had earned a submission win over Charles Oliveira to capture the promotion’s vacant lightweight title at UFC 280.

Meanwhile, Alexander Volkanovski (26-2 MMA) most recently competed at July’s UFC 290 event, where he successfully defended his featherweight title with a third-round TKO victory over Yair Rodriguez. ‘The Great’ accepted today’s rematch with Makhachev on short-notice, this after Charles Oliveira was forced to withdraw from the contest due to a nasty cut.

UFC 294 is co-headlined by a middleweight matchup featuring former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman taking on the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev.

Usman (20-3 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since losing a majority decision to Leon Edwards in a fight for the promotion’s welterweight world title at UFC 286. That setback marked ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’s’ second in a row, as he was previously knocked out by ‘Rocky’ with a head kick at UFC 278.

Meanwhile, Khamzat Chimaev (12-0 MMA) will be fighting for the first time since running through Kevin Holland at UFC 279 thirteen months ago. ‘Borz’ has gone 6-0 inside of the Octagon, with five of those six wins coming by way of stoppage.

Also featured on the UFC 294 main card is a key light heavyweight matchup featuring Johnny Walker taking on Magomed Ankalaev.

Walker (21-7 MMA) will enter the contest sporting a three-fight winning streak, his most recent being a lopsided decision victory over former title challenger Anthony Smith. Prior to that, the Brazilian standout had earned back-to-back stoppage wins over Ion Cutelaba and Paul Craig respectively.

Meanwhile, Magomed Ankalaev (18-1-1 MMA) will be competing for the first time since fighting Jan Blachowicz to a draw in a bout for the promotion‘s then vacant light heavyweight title at UFC 282. Prior to that, the 31-year-old was on a nine-fight winning streak, which included stoppage wins over Anthony Smith and Ion Cutelaba.

Get all of today’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC 294 MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 2 p.m. ET)

Islam Makhachev (155) vs. Alexander Volkanovski (154.5) –

Khamzat Chimaev (185.5) vs. Kamaru Usman (184.5) –

Magomed Ankalaev (206) vs. Johnny Walker (205) –

Ikram Aliskerov (186) vs. Warlley Alves (185.5) –

Muin Gafurov (135.5) vs. Said Nurmagomedov (136) –

UFC 294 PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 10 a.m. ET)

Tim Elliott (126) vs. Muhammad Mokaev (126) –

Trevor Peek (155.5) vs. Mohammad Yahya (156) –

Javid Basharat (136) vs. Victor Henry (136) –

Abu Azaitar (186) vs. Sedriques Dumas (186) –

Mike Breeden (159.5)* vs. Anshul Jubli (155.5) –

Muhammad Naimov (145.5) vs. Nathaniel Wood (146) –

Victoria Dudakova (116.6)** vs. Jinh Yu Frey (116) –

Shara Magomedov (186) vs. Bruno Silva (186) –

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC 294 main event rematch between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski?