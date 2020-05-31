Jon Jones says he would make more money in boxing than in three UFC fights combined

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones says he would make more money in a potential boxing match than in his next three UFC fights combined.

Jones and UFC president Dana White have been jawing at each other in interviews and on social media as of late after a potential superfight with Francis Ngannou fell apart due to financial issues. White accused Jones of asking for an “obscene” amount of money to make the Ngannou fight happen, to which Jones said that White was “lying” to him and the fans about. Jones even asked for his release from the UFC because he was so upset with White’s comments.

On Sunday morning, Jones took to his social media to once again ask for his release. In a reply to his Tweet, a fan asked Jones if he would consider getting into boxing, to which the UFC light heavyweight champ says would make him a lot of money.

I’d probably make more in my first boxing match than my next three UFC fights combined. There’s real estate, acting, just kicking it and being a dad. No one needs to put up with Dana‘s lies https://t.co/YKYKhqfR47 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 31, 2020

Despite this disagreement between White and Jones about the numbers related to the Ngannou fight, it seems unlikely the UFC would release Jones from its exclusive contract even with this latest kerfuffle between the two. Jones will more than likely not be released and be forced to fight under his current contract against another contender at 205lbs like Jan Blachowicz or Dominick Reyes.

But if Jones got his way, a superfight against Ngannou or a boxing match against a high-profile star would be what he has lined up for his next fight, and both for more money. It sure doesn’t seem like the grudge between Jones and White is going to be over anytime soon.

Do you think Jon Jones will compete in boxing in the future?