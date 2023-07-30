Pros react after Bobby Green subs Tony Ferguson at UFC 291

By Chris Taylor - July 29, 2023
Tonight’s UFC 291 main card lineup featured a highly anticipated lightweight bout between Tony Ferguson and Bobby Green.

Bobby Green, Tony Ferguson, UFC 291, UFC

Ferguson (25-9 MMA) had entered the contest with hopes of snapping his five-fight losing skid. ‘El Cucuy’ had suffered a submission loss to Nate Diaz in his most previous effort back at UFC 279. The 39-year-old was looking to pick up his first victory since June of 2019, where he defeated Donald Cerrone by way of TKO.

Meanwhile, Bobby Green (30-14-1 MMA) was also looking to return to the win column when he took to the Octagon at tonight’s event in Salt Lake City. ‘King’ had previously competed back in April of this year, where his bout with Jared Gordon was ruled a no-contest due to an accidental clash of heads. Prior to that, the 36-year-old was coming off back-to-back knockout losses to Drew Dober and Islam Makhachev.

Tonight’s ‘Ferguson vs. Green’ bout resulted in a solid back and forth affair. Tony Ferguson was able to drop Bobby Green with a right hand in the opening round, but ‘King’ stormed back to dominate round two. In the late stages of the third and final round, Ferguson went for a takedown and ended up giving Green top position. From there, Bobby promptly locked up an arm triangle choke which eventually put Ferguson to sleep.

Official UFC 291 Result: Bobby Green def. Tony Ferguson via submission in Round 3

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Ferguson vs. Green’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Bobby Green defeating Tony Ferguson at UFC 291:

Who would you like to see Bobby Green fight next following his submission victory over Tony Ferguson this evening in Salt Lake City?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Bobby Green Tony Ferguson UFC UFC 291

Related

Bobby Green

UFC 291 Results: Bobby Green stops Tony Ferguson (Video)

Chris Taylor - July 29, 2023
Kevin Holland
Michael Chiesa

Pros react after Kevin Holland subs Michael Chiesa at UFC 291

Chris Taylor - July 29, 2023

A welterweight bout between Kevin Holland and Michael Chiesa kicked off tonight’s UFC 291 pay-per-view card from Salt Lake City.

Kevin Holland
Michael Chiesa

UFC 291 Results: Kevin Holland stops Michael Chiesa in Round 1 (Video)

Chris Taylor - July 29, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 291 results, including the welterweight bout between Kevin Holland and Michael Chiesa.

UFC 291, Results, UFC, Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje
Justin Gaethje

UFC 291: 'Poirier vs. Gaethje 2' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - July 29, 2023

The Octagon returns to Salt Lake City for tonight’s UFC 291 event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje 2.

Mike Tyson
UFC

UFC 291 promo gets special treatment with Mike Tyson narration

Zain Bando - July 29, 2023

UFC 291 promo gets special treatment with Mike Tyson narration.

Jon Anik, UFC Fight Island

Jon Anik replaces Dana White as host of the UFC 291 press conference

Susan Cox - July 28, 2023
Stephen Thompson, Nick Diaz
UFC

Stephen Thompson issues statement on cancelled UFC 291 fight with Michel Pereira

Chris Taylor - July 28, 2023

Former welterweight title challenger Stephen Thompson has issued a statement regarding his cancelled UFC 291 fight with Michel Pereira.

Chael Sonnen
UFC

Chael Sonnen sheds light on hotel brawl after UFC return: "They must've mistaken me for someone else"

Josh Evanoff - July 28, 2023

UFC analyst Chael Sonnen is happy to put the Luxor in the rear-view mirror.

Stephen Thompson, Michel Pereira
Stephen Thompson

Stephen Thompson vs. Michel Pereira removed from UFC 291 due to brutal weight miss

Josh Evanoff - July 28, 2023

UFC welterweight contenders Stephen Thompson and Michel Pereira have now been removed from tomorrow’s event.

Kevin Lee and Sean Strickland
Sean Strickland

Kevin Lee issues response to teary-eyed Sean Strickland after fight challenge

Josh Evanoff - July 28, 2023

The saga between UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland and Kevin Lee continues.