Pros react after Bobby Green subs Tony Ferguson at UFC 291

Tonight’s UFC 291 main card lineup featured a highly anticipated lightweight bout between Tony Ferguson and Bobby Green.

Ferguson (25-9 MMA) had entered the contest with hopes of snapping his five-fight losing skid. ‘El Cucuy’ had suffered a submission loss to Nate Diaz in his most previous effort back at UFC 279. The 39-year-old was looking to pick up his first victory since June of 2019, where he defeated Donald Cerrone by way of TKO.

Meanwhile, Bobby Green (30-14-1 MMA) was also looking to return to the win column when he took to the Octagon at tonight’s event in Salt Lake City. ‘King’ had previously competed back in April of this year, where his bout with Jared Gordon was ruled a no-contest due to an accidental clash of heads. Prior to that, the 36-year-old was coming off back-to-back knockout losses to Drew Dober and Islam Makhachev.

Tonight’s ‘Ferguson vs. Green’ bout resulted in a solid back and forth affair. Tony Ferguson was able to drop Bobby Green with a right hand in the opening round, but ‘King’ stormed back to dominate round two. In the late stages of the third and final round, Ferguson went for a takedown and ended up giving Green top position. From there, Bobby promptly locked up an arm triangle choke which eventually put Ferguson to sleep.

Official UFC 291 Result: Bobby Green def. Tony Ferguson via submission in Round 3

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Ferguson vs. Green’ below:

I have a feeling this isn’t going to look great :/ — Al Iaquinta🗽 (@ALIAQUINTA) July 30, 2023

The awkwardness of these guys cancels each other out — ike vallie-flagg (@IKEVF) July 30, 2023

That’s extra recovery time for Bobby — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 30, 2023

Ferguson finding his groove , this could be his last great performance #UFC291 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) July 30, 2023

Tony Ferguson took a pretty bad eye poke, hope it doesn’t effect the rest of the fight #ufc291 — Miesha Tate (@MieshaTate) July 30, 2023

I don’t agree with din Thomas there you can’t fight well out of position — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) July 30, 2023

Still not loving it #ufc291 — Arnold billy allen (@Arnoldbfa) July 30, 2023

1 round a piece? I think so #UFC291 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 30, 2023

Post-fight reactions to Bobby Green defeating Tony Ferguson at UFC 291:

Bobby Green looked great tonight 👏🏾👏🏾 #ufc291 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) July 30, 2023

I believe he was out a few seconds before that. #UFC291 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 30, 2023

Green lands 20 shots and it’s all quiet. Tony lands one and crowd goes nuts lol — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) July 30, 2023

Wow! Thought it was going to a decision but Green pushes on the ground to finish by head and arm choke. Impressive to do that Tony #UFC291 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 30, 2023

Who would you like to see Bobby Green fight next following his submission victory over Tony Ferguson this evening in Salt Lake City?