Pros react after Kevin Holland subs Michael Chiesa at UFC 291

By Chris Taylor - July 29, 2023
A welterweight bout between Kevin Holland and Michael Chiesa kicked off tonight’s UFC 291 pay-per-view card from Salt Lake City.

Kevin Holland

Holland (25-9 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since April’s UFC 287 event in Miami, where he scored a stunning knockout victory over Santiago Ponzinibbio. That KO returned ‘Trailblazer’ to the win column, as he had previously suffered back-to-back losses to Stephen Thompson and Khamzat Chimaev respectively.

Meanwhile, Michael Chiesa (18-7 MMA) was returning to the Octagon for the first time since suffering a decision loss to Sean Brady back in November of 2021. Prior to that setback, ‘Maverick’ had suffered a first-round submission loss to Vicente Luque at UFC 265.

Tonight’s ‘Holland vs. Chiesa’ fight resulted in a first-round submission finish for the man known as ‘Big Mouth’. Kevin Holland was able to hurt Michael Chiesa with some good knees on the feet before ultimately locking up a d’arce choke on the ground. ‘Maverick’ was quick to tapout and proceeded to remove his gloves following the loss.

Official UFC 291 Result: Kevin Holland def. Michael Chiesa via submission (d’arce choke) in Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Holland vs. Chiesa’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Kevin Holland defeating Michael Chiesa at UFC 291:

Who would you like to see Kevin Holland fight next following his submission victory over Michael Chiesa this evening in Salt Lake City?

