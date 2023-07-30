Pros react after Kevin Holland subs Michael Chiesa at UFC 291
Holland (25-9 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since April’s UFC 287 event in Miami, where he scored a stunning knockout victory over Santiago Ponzinibbio. That KO returned ‘Trailblazer’ to the win column, as he had previously suffered back-to-back losses to Stephen Thompson and Khamzat Chimaev respectively.
Meanwhile, Michael Chiesa (18-7 MMA) was returning to the Octagon for the first time since suffering a decision loss to Sean Brady back in November of 2021. Prior to that setback, ‘Maverick’ had suffered a first-round submission loss to Vicente Luque at UFC 265.
Tonight’s ‘Holland vs. Chiesa’ fight resulted in a first-round submission finish for the man known as ‘Big Mouth’. Kevin Holland was able to hurt Michael Chiesa with some good knees on the feet before ultimately locking up a d’arce choke on the ground. ‘Maverick’ was quick to tapout and proceeded to remove his gloves following the loss.
Official UFC 291 Result: Kevin Holland def. Michael Chiesa via submission (d’arce choke) in Round 1
Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Holland vs. Chiesa’ below:
I’m pumped for Chiesa v Holland. Holland always a wildcard and Chiesa a continual crowd favorite. #ufc291
— Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) July 30, 2023
DIRTY- oh my goodness, I’m so proud right now.
— Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) July 30, 2023
Stoked for these fights tonight!
— Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) July 30, 2023
Post-fight reactions to Kevin Holland defeating Michael Chiesa at UFC 291:
Holland. Is. A. PROBLEM. #ufc291
— Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) July 30, 2023
Wow what a win for Kevin Holland! 🤩 #ufc291
— GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) July 30, 2023
A Kevin Holland with even moderately above average wrestling defense is a scary, scary night for anyone. #ufc291
— Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) July 30, 2023
Who would you like to see Kevin Holland fight next following his submission victory over Michael Chiesa this evening in Salt Lake City?
