Jack Della Maddalena shares interesting reaction after Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev is rebooked for UFC 308: “Chimaev loves steroids”

Jack Della Maddalena has made quite the accusation following the announcement of Robert Whittaker vs Khamzat Chimaev.

As announced by Dana White, Robert Whittaker vs Khamzat Chimaev has been officially rebooked. It’s set to take place at UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi, as Chimaev attempts to make a big statement in the middleweight division. Whittaker, meanwhile, continues to take on any challenge that comes his way.

RELATED: Khamzat Chimaev confirms plans for UFC 308 return in Abu Dhabi: “I would like to fight for the title”

Of course, there are plenty of question marks surrounding ‘Borz’. Some don’t believe he’s done enough to deserve an opportunity like this, especially after pulling out of their originally planned showdown in Saudi Arabia. Either way, though, the promotion seems determined to make it happen – and fans will still be excited about such a high-level fight.

Jack Della Maddalena, meanwhile, had an interesting remark to make on social media recently.