Jack Della Maddalena shares interesting reaction after Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev is rebooked for UFC 308: “Chimaev loves steroids”
Jack Della Maddalena has made quite the accusation following the announcement of Robert Whittaker vs Khamzat Chimaev.
As announced by Dana White, Robert Whittaker vs Khamzat Chimaev has been officially rebooked. It’s set to take place at UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi, as Chimaev attempts to make a big statement in the middleweight division. Whittaker, meanwhile, continues to take on any challenge that comes his way.
Of course, there are plenty of question marks surrounding ‘Borz’. Some don’t believe he’s done enough to deserve an opportunity like this, especially after pulling out of their originally planned showdown in Saudi Arabia. Either way, though, the promotion seems determined to make it happen – and fans will still be excited about such a high-level fight.
Jack Della Maddalena, meanwhile, had an interesting remark to make on social media recently.
Jack Della Maddalena says “Chimaev loves steroids” 👀💉
Della Maddalena hits out at Chimaev
“Chimaev loves steroids”
It’s not uncommon for fighters to accuse each other of using performance-enhancing drugs. Unfortunately, it can be quite common as part of trash talk leading up to an update. Alas, when it comes to someone like Khamzat Chimaev, we can’t imagine he’ll let this bother him too much.
As for Della Maddalena, he’ll be focusing on what he can do to climb up the rankings at welterweight. He’s coming off the back of an emphatic win over Gilbert Burns, and you’d have to imagine he’s only one or two big wins away from a title shot.
What do you make of these comments directed towards Khamzat Chimaev? What is your early prediction for his bout with Robert Whittaker? If he wins, has he done enough to earn a championship opportunity? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
