Tony Ferguson claims he was fine with the idea of Nate Diaz beating him at UFC 279: “Take your f*****g victory, get the f**k outta here”

Tony Ferguson says he was fine losing to Nate Diaz as it allowed the Stockton native to leave the UFC on a win.

Ferguson was supposed to take on Li Jingliang at UFC 279 at welterweight, but after Khamzat Chimaev badly missed weight, ‘El Cucuy’ ended up fighting Nate Diaz at welterweight on a day’s notice. However, Ferguson says that camp was not a good one as he was eating slushies on fight week and didn’t care too much about his fight against Diaz.

“I asked for the fight, I asked for a fight. I want to get back into it, but I wanna get back into it wholeheartedly,” Tony Ferguson said at UFC 291 media day. “Last couple of fights, I haven’t really been in it. I’m gonna be real with you guys, trying to impress you f*****s is not my forte. I’m going to be real with it, I’m not trying to do that. When we were preparing for Li, I was eating slushies that week.