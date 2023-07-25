Tony Ferguson claims he’s “back in a different way” ahead of UFC 291 fight against Bobby Green
Tony Ferguson says he is now fighting for himself and no one else.
Ferguson is set to return to the lightweight division at UFC 291 as he faces Bobby Green. It’s an intriguing matchup as ‘El Cucuy’ has struggled as of late. Ferguson has lost five in a row, but outside of Nate Diaz in his last fight, he has only lost to top-five fighters. Before losing to Diaz, he suffered losses to Justin Gaethje, Charles Oliveira, Beneil Dariush, and Michael Chandler.
However, given he has lost five fights in a row, many fans have called for Tony Ferguson to retire. But, ‘El Cucuy’ says he still feels like he can be a top fighter and made the necessary changes in camp to prove that.
Tony Ferguson says he’s fighting for himself
“We were staying up in Big Bear around 72, 7400 feet up in the air, training, puking, dragging shit, picking up shit, throwing it, battling bears,” Tony Ferguson said on UFC Embedded. “This feels good, it feels good to be back, back in a different way. I love all you guys but I’m doing this s**t for me now.”
Although Ferguson claims he is back to how he was, the oddsmakers don’t tend to agree as they have him as a sizeable betting underdog against Bobby Green. However, Ferguson and his team have a ton of confidence they will be able to get back into the win column in a big way come Saturday night.
Tony Ferguson (25-8) is on a five-fight losing skid as mentioned and his last win came back at UFC 238 in June 2019 when he defeated Donald Cerrone by TKO. The win over ‘Cowboy’ extended his win streak to 12 which included him winning the UFC interim lightweight title.
Bobby Green, meanwhile, is coming off a No Contest against Jared Gordon and before that lost back-to-back fights to Drew Dober and Islam Makhachev.
