Tony Ferguson claims he’s “back in a different way” ahead of UFC 291 fight against Bobby Green

Tony Ferguson says he is now fighting for himself and no one else.

Ferguson is set to return to the lightweight division at UFC 291 as he faces Bobby Green. It’s an intriguing matchup as ‘El Cucuy’ has struggled as of late. Ferguson has lost five in a row, but outside of Nate Diaz in his last fight, he has only lost to top-five fighters. Before losing to Diaz, he suffered losses to Justin Gaethje, Charles Oliveira, Beneil Dariush, and Michael Chandler.

However, given he has lost five fights in a row, many fans have called for Tony Ferguson to retire. But, ‘El Cucuy’ says he still feels like he can be a top fighter and made the necessary changes in camp to prove that.