UFC Abu Dhabi Results: Deiveson Figueiredo defeats Marlon Vera (Highlights)

By Chris Taylor - August 3, 2024

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC Abu Dhabi results, including the bantamweight bout between Marlon Vera and Deiveson Figueiredo.

Deiveson Figueiredo, UFC Abu Dhabi, Results, UFC

Vera (23-9-1 MMA) will be returning to the Octagon for the first time since suffering a unanimous decision loss to Sean O’Malley in a fight for the promotion’s bantamweight title at UFC 299. Prior to that setback, ‘Chito’ was coming off a unanimous decision win over Pedro Munhoz.

Meanwhile, Deiveson Figueiredo (23-3-1 MMA) has gone 2-0 since making the jump up to bantamweight. The former flyweight kingpin has earned victories over Rob Font and Cody Garbrandt in his most recent efforts.

Round one begins and Marlon Vera looks to get to work with his jab. Deiveson Figueiredo replies with a couple of low kicks. He follows that up with a hard body shot. ‘Chito’ shoots in for a takedown, but ‘Figgy’ stuffs it and then proceeds to take Vera down to the mat. Figueiredo looking to land some ground and pound. Vera is able to use some upkicks to create space and scramble up to his feet. Vera with a flying knee attempt. It appears to connect but Figueiredo is able to get the clinch and take ‘Chito’ back down to the canvas. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two begins and Deiveson Figueiredo lands a nice overhand right. He goes to the body with an uppercut. Marlon Vera answers with a front kick to the body. He attempts a combination, but ‘Figgy’ ducks those strikes and is on another takedown attempt. Vera shakes him off and the fighters trade low kicks. A late clinch results in ‘Chito’ landing one final punch right at the horn.

The third and final round begins and Deiveson Figueiredo dives on a takedown attempt. Marlon Vera fends him off with the threat of a guillotine choke. ‘Figgy’ separates and attacks the body of his opponent. Both men attempt combinations that don’t connect. The former flyweight champion lands a big overhand right and Vera goes down. He scrambles right back up to his feet and appears to be ok. Figueiredo continues to attack the body with punches in bunches. Vera returns fire with a low kick but he’s going to need more than that at this point. ‘Chito’ tries to put some combinations together late. ‘Figgy’ still doing work as well. The horn sounds to end an entertaining contest.

Official UFC Abu Dhabi Results: Deiveson Figueiredo def. Marlon Vera by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Who would you like to see Figueiredo fight next following his victory over Vera this afternoon in Abu Dhabi?

