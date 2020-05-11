Photos | Tony Ferguson before and after UFC 249 fight with Justin Gaethje

Tony Ferguson squared off with Justin Gaethje for the UFC’s interim lightweight title yesterday evening in Jacksonville, Florida.

The highly anticipated bout served as the main event of UFC 249, the promotions first fight card since March’s ‘UFC Fight Night’ event in Brazil.

Despite being on a three-fight winning streak, with all of those victories coming by way of first round knockout, Justin Gaethje was labelled the underdog for his fight with Tony Ferguson. That was of course due to the fact that ‘El Cucuy’ entered UFC 249 on a twelve-fight win streak.

Against the odds ‘The Highlight’ was able to deliver the greatest performance of his career last night in Jacksonville. Gaethje landed a plethora of significant strikes on Ferguson before the bout was ultimately waved off by the referee in round five.

As seen in the photos below (the latter courtesy of @MMAgonewild on Twitter), Tony Ferguson took a ton of facial damage in his fight with Justin Gaethje.

Before UFC 249:

After UFC 249:

The man had absolutely nothing to gain from taking this fight, but everything to lose. Longest win streak in the most competitive division in the UFC, never had a boring fight. Sacrificing his body with reckless abandonment against every opponent. Never got a title shot. Warrior. pic.twitter.com/VlL9AdI67u — MMA Gone Wild 🅙 (@MMAgonewild) May 10, 2020

It was later revealed by UFC President Dana White that Tony Ferguson had suffered an orbital fracture in last night’s main event.

‘El Cucuy’ shared his thoughts on the loss to Justin Gaethje during his UFC 249 post-fight interview with Joe Rogan.

“Man it’s been a long f*cking camp, I’ll be real. We’ve been preparing since November. Obviously the 18th didn’t fall through with Khabib. Obviously Justin (Gaethje) was the only one who wanted to sign on the dotted line. Just a long camp and the weigh cut had nothing to do with it.”

Tony Ferguson continued:

”Justin Gaethje is a tough son of a bitch. I’ll be real. I prepared for Khabib, not so much of a striker, but sh*t happens man what can you do? I would have much rather got finished than have somebody stepping in.”

Who would you like to see Tony Ferguson fight in his next Octagon appearance? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on May 10, 2020