Pros react to Justin Gaethje defeating Tony Ferguson at UFC 249

Tony Ferguson squared off with Justin Gaethje for the promotions interim lightweight title in the headliner of tonight’s UFC 249 event.

Ferguson was initially slated to compete against reigning UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov last month. However, due to the Covid-19 outbreak, ‘The Eagle‘ was grounded in Russia forcing the promotion to seek out the services of Gaethje.

Justin Gaethje entered UFC 249 on a three-fight winning streak, with all three of the victories coming by way of first round knockout. During that impressive stretch, ‘The Highlight’ had scored finishes over James Vick, Edson Barboza and Donald Cerrone.

As for Tony Ferguson, the former UFC interim lightweight champ entered UFC 249 on a sensational twelve-fight winning streak, his latest being a TKO victory over ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone at UFC 238.

Tonight’s UFC 249 main event proved to be an absolute war as Gaethje and Ferguson proceeded to throw down for nearly twenty-five minutes. ‘The Highlight’ was able to batter ‘El Cucuy’ with punches and leg kicks through the majority of the opening rounds, this before ultimately ending the fight in round five. After landing a barrage of punches, the referee had finally seen enough and decided to step in and stop the action.

Official UFC 249 Result: Justin Gaethje def. Tony Ferguson via TKO in Round 5

Check out how the pros reacted to Gaethje defeating Ferguson below:

Let’s go @TonyFergusonXT I need to see you fight @TeamKhabib — Chuck Liddell (@ChuckLiddell) May 10, 2020

I want smoke!!! Lets fucking go!!!!! — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) May 10, 2020

Gaethje is gonna do it — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) May 10, 2020

Tony’s walkout music is lowkey 🔥 got me poplocking on the couch — Curtis Blaydes (@RazorBlaydes265) May 10, 2020

Great round of action. — michael (@bisping) May 10, 2020

Ferguson ate some big shots that round! I think the longer this goes the better for he will look. — Fight Island (@Benaskren) May 10, 2020

Gaethje 1-0 — Curtis Blaydes (@RazorBlaydes265) May 10, 2020

Geez these boys are hitting hard 😆 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 10, 2020

Justin Gaethje is a wild man!

Damn did Tony win it at buzzer? — Fight Island (@Benaskren) May 10, 2020

What a scrap! Justin making Ferguson look like Ferguson’s past opponents. The irony. Ferguson having some moments but needs to attack the body more like he normally does. #UFC249 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) May 10, 2020

Now that is cardio and lots of heart. ✊🏼@TonyFergusonXT #UFC249 — Tito Ortiz (@titoortiz) May 10, 2020

Somebody stop this shit — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 10, 2020

No comment. — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) May 10, 2020

I Told Everyone this was going to happen a month ago, they called me a hater — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) May 10, 2020

@Justin_Gaethje it was so impressive, congratulations. Very smart fight. — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) May 10, 2020

