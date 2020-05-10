Pros react to Justin Gaethje defeating Tony Ferguson at UFC 249

Tony Ferguson squared off with Justin Gaethje for the promotions interim lightweight title in the headliner of tonight’s UFC 249 event.

Ferguson was initially slated to compete against reigning UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov last month. However, due to the Covid-19 outbreak, ‘The Eagle‘ was grounded in Russia forcing the promotion to seek out the services of Gaethje.

Justin Gaethje entered UFC 249 on a three-fight winning streak, with all three of the victories coming by way of first round knockout. During that impressive stretch, ‘The Highlight’ had scored finishes over James Vick, Edson Barboza and Donald Cerrone.

As for Tony Ferguson, the former UFC interim lightweight champ entered UFC 249 on a sensational twelve-fight winning streak, his latest being a TKO victory over ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone at UFC 238.

Tonight’s UFC 249 main event proved to be an absolute war as Gaethje and Ferguson proceeded to throw down for nearly twenty-five minutes. ‘The Highlight’ was able to batter ‘El Cucuy’ with punches and leg kicks through the majority of the opening rounds, this before ultimately ending the fight in round five. After landing a barrage of punches, the referee had finally seen enough and decided to step in and stop the action.

Official UFC 249 Result: Justin Gaethje def. Tony Ferguson via TKO in Round 5

Check out how the pros reacted to Gaethje defeating Ferguson below:

Justin Gaethje is a wild man!

