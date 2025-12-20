Misfits 23 Results: Tony Ferguson defeats Warren Spencer (Highlights)

By Chris Taylor - December 20, 2025
Tony Ferguson, Warren Spencer, Misfits 23, Results, Boxing

Today’s Misfits 23 event in Dubai is co-headlined by a middleweight bout between Tony Ferguson and Warren Spencer.

Ferguson (25-11 MMA, 1-0 Boxing) will be returning to action for the first time since scoring a third-round TKO victory over Salt Papi this past August in Manchester (see that here). The former UFC interim lightweight champion will be looking to claim the promotion’s undisputed middleweight title this evening at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium.

Meanwhile, Warren Spencer (2-0 Boxing) was most previously seen in action a couple of weeks ago at FCS 2, where he scored a second-round knockout victory over Sladan Janjanin. Prior to that triumph, ‘The Mechanic’ was coming off a submission loss to Dillon Danis in an exhibition MMA bout.

Round one begins and both men come out in orthodox and begin by trading jabs right. Warren Spencer seems to have a speed advantage, but Tony Ferguson is the aggressor and backing him down. Ferguson lands a left. He shifts stances and lands a right. ‘El Cucuy’ with more pressure and now another right hand. Good jabs from the former UFC interim lightweight champion. He ends the round with a good combination.

Round two begins and Tony Ferguson is right back to work with his jab. ‘El Cucuy’ with a nice left hook. He’s been using a ton of volume early. A big right hand stuns Spencer. He retreats and Tony smells blood. Warren Spencer desperately forces the clinch and then complains of a shot to the back of his head. We restart and Ferguson lands another big shot and down goes Spencer! The influencer is able to beat the count and the bell rings to end the round.

Round three of ‘Ferguson vs. Spencer’ begins and Warren comes out swinging. Tony Ferguson tags him with a left and he’s hurt again. Spencer trying to clinch up, but ‘El Cucuy’ gets free and back to range. Spencer is winging some wild punches, but Ferguson once again finds a home for a big left. Warren is covering up but the bell sounds to save him for now.

Round four of the Misfits 23 co-main event begins and Warren Spencer eats a jab. He manages to counter with a nice right hand. And he lands another. Ferguson keeps the pressuring, but Spencer tags him with another right. Ferguson appears to be slowing down a bit. Still, he’s standing and trading now right to the bell.

Round five begins and Tony Ferguson comes forward quickly and lands a nice jab. Spencer with a good right hand in return, but that is followed by another stinging jab from ‘El Cucuy’. Warren spits out his mouthpiece and apparently has lost a tooth. The referee steps in and asks if he’s good and we continue. Ferguson with a huge shot right before the bell and it looked like Spencer was out on his feet.

Official Misfits 23 Results: Tony Ferguson def. Warren Spencer by unanimous decision (49-45, 49-45, 48-46)

Who would you like to see Ferguson fight next following his decision victory over Spencer this evening in Dubai?

Tony Ferguson

