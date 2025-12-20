Misfits 23 Results: Chase DeMoor defeats Andrew Tate (Highlights)

By Chris Taylor - December 20, 2025
Chase DeMoor, Andrew Tate, Misfits 23, Results, Boxing

Today’s Misfits 23 event in Dubai is headlined by a heavyweight bout featuring Andrew Tate taking on Chase DeMoor.

Tate (76-9-1 Kickboxing, 1-0 MMA) will be competing in combat sports for the first time since scoring a TKO victory over Cosmin Lingurar in December of 2020 at KO Masters 8. ‘Cobra’ will enter today’s bout sporting a three-fight winning streak, with all three of victories coming by way of KO / TKO.

Meanwhile, Chase DeMoor (4-1 Boxing) was most previously seen in action this past August in Manchester, where he scored a second-round TKO victory over Natan Macron to successfully defend the promotion‘s heavyweight title. The 29-year-old has won four straight fights, this after dropping his Misfits debut to Tempo Arts by way of split decision.

Round one of this heavyweight title fight begins and Andrew Tate starts things off with a jab. He continues to press forward and comes over the top with a right hand. Chase DeMoor is pawing with his jab. Tate with a jab to the body but then misses with a right hand. ‘Cobra’ continues to work the body. Chase answers with a right hand. A couple of lazy clinches close out the opening round.

Round two begins and both men are having trouble connecting in the early going. Andrew Tate is using his jab. DeMoor not throwing much at all. Both men connect with late right hands. DeMoor pushes Tate to the ground at the bell.

Round three of this Misfits 23 main event begins and Andrew Tate already appears to be visibly tired. Chase DeMoor with some jabs and then a nice right hand that gets Tate’s attention. Chase is starting to gain confidence and has upped his volume significantly. A nice right hand sends Tate into the ropes. DeMoor swinging some huge shots, but can’t find the target before the bell.

Round four begins and Chase DeMoor lands a big jab right away that snaps Tate’s head back. DeMoor is bullying him now and making ‘Cobra’ work. Tate lands a jab, but he his punches are losing sting. Tate lands a shot, but DeMoor just walks through it. Tate is exhausted and appears to go for a double leg takedown late. Yikes. The crowd is booing now. The bell rings to end the round.

The fifth round of ‘Tate vs. DeMoor’ begins and ‘Cobra’ opens up a cut on the nose of DeMoor. That doesn’t faze Chase one bit and he’s back on the attack swinging big punches. A big uppercut and Andrew Tate is rocked! He’s on wobbly legs. DeMoor comes forward with bad intentions. Tate is doing a good job of defending. Chase with another big right just before the bell. Tate survives.

Round six begins and Andrew Tate is clearly out of gas. He’s trying to clinch early and often. Chase DeMoor with a series of uppercuts. Tate remains on his feet. A big right hand sends ‘Cobra’ into the ropes. DeMoor is all over him looking for the finish. Somehow Tate survives to hear the final bell.

Official Misfits 23 Results: Chase DeMoor def. Andrew Tate by majority decision (57-57, 58-56, 58-56)

Who would you like to see DeMoor fight next following his victory over Tate this evening in Dubai?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Andrew Tate Boxing News Chase DeMoor

