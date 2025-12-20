Jake Paul suffers broken jaw in knockout loss to Anthony Joshua

Love him or hate him, there is no denying that Jake Paul did an incredibly brave thing by stepping in the squared circle with Anthony Joshua.

Paul (12-2) and Joshua (29-4) collided in the main event of tonight’s Netflix Boxing special this evening in Miami, Florida. The bout was contested at heavyweight, with the fight itself having an eight-round limit.

Although Jake Paul did a good job of frustrating Anthony Joshua in the early going by utilizing a ton of movement, ‘The Problem Child’ eventually began to feel the power of the former heavyweight champion in round five. Joshua dropped Paul on two occasions during that round and promptly proceeded to finish him off with a series of heavy shots in the early stages of round six (see that here).

It wasn’t exactly the best showing for either man, with fellow pro fighters providing mixed reactions to the fight (see those here).

The victory served as a rebound for Anthony Joshua, as he had previously suffered a knockout loss to Daniel Dubois in September of last year. Prior to that setback, the former Olympic Gold medalist had reeled off four straight victories which included knockout wins over Robert Helenius and former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

As for Jake Paul, tonight’s loss not only snapped a six-fight winning streak, but he also suffered a broken jaw during the defeat.

Paul reportedly drove himself to the hospital following the fight, where he confirmed his suspicion that he had suffered a broken jaw thanks to the right hand of Anthony Joshua.

Jaw broken. Heart and balls in tact. Time to rest, recover and return to Cruiserweight. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 20, 2025

Prior to tonight’s setback, Jake Paul had earned victories over Mike Tyson, Mike Perry, Ryan Bourland, Andre August and Nate Diaz respectively.

Who would you like to see ‘The Problem Child’ take on next following his second career defeat this evening in Miami?