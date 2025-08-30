Misfits 22 Results: Tony Ferguson TKO’s Salt Papi (Video)

We have you covered for all of today’s Misfits 22 results, including the middleweight boxing match between Tony Ferguson and Salt Papi.

Ferguson (25-11 MMA) will enter the contest with hopes of snapping an eight-fight losing skid. ‘El Cucuy’ was most previously seen in action at UFC Abu Dhabi in August of last year, where he suffered a first-round submission defeat at the hands of Michael Chiesa. That loss was preceded by setbacks to Paddy Pimblett, King Green, Michael Chandler and Nate Diaz respectively.

Meanwhile, Salt Papi (3-2 Boxing) will be looking to use his power to hand the former UFC interim lightweight champion another stoppage defeat this afternoon in Manchester. The popular social media personality has promised to put a quick end Tony’s career in the ring.

HERE COMES SALT PAPI 🇵🇭 🎟️Buy #XSeries22 NOW at https://t.co/fmB3r5o4fv | Live Now | @MisfitsBoxing | Link in Bio For More pic.twitter.com/4K1vluUSeu — MF & DAZN X Series (@MF_DAZNXSeries) August 30, 2025

EL CUCUY, TONY FERGUSON IS MAKING HIS DEBUT RING WALK!! 🙌 🎟️Buy #XSeries22 NOW at https://t.co/fmB3r5o4fv | Live Now | @MisfitsBoxing | Link in Bio For More pic.twitter.com/omVFhoOe5U — MF & DAZN X Series (@MF_DAZNXSeries) August 30, 2025

Round one of this Misfits 22 middleweight boxing bout begins and there is a lengthy feeling out process. Salt Papi curves a left hand around the guard. He follows that up with a big shot, but it misses, and Tony Ferguson lands a good combination on the counter. He keeps pressuring forward as Papi retreats. A big left hand connects for the social media influencer. That gets Tony’s attention. Ferguson looks to reset and Papi lands another left.

Round two begins and Tony Ferguson comes forward and lands a jab immediately to the body. Salt Papi is already looking for that left hand. He finds it a moment later. ‘El Cucuy’ seems ok and continues to press the action. Papi still doing a better job of landing thus far. Ferguson with a combination. Salt Papi with a good counter left. Tony Ferguson answers that with a solid right. The former interim UFC champion is working his jab now. Papi concludes the round with a good flurry of his own.

Round three begins and Tony Ferguson is once again the aggressor. Salt Papi is landing some decent counters but ‘El Cucuy’ is just eating them and closing the distance. He backs his opponent up and lands a big right that sends Papi crashing into the ropes. Ferguson with a flurry and the referee steps in and waves it off! WOW!

TONY FERGUSON WITH THE TKO HES BACK pic.twitter.com/ffhVGrvbNw — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) August 30, 2025

TONY FERGUSON DOES IT THE 8 FIGHT SKID IS OVER #Misfits22 pic.twitter.com/Ckek0uexft — Steven Rae (@stevenrae_) August 30, 2025

Official Misfits 22 Results: Tony Ferguson def. Salt Papi via TKO in Round 3

Who would you like to see Ferguson fight next following his TKO victory over Papi this afternoon in Manchester?