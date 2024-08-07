Chael Sonnen explains how Tony Ferguson “double crossed” Michael Chiesa with post-fight interview at UFC Abu Dhabi: “I’m a little bit surprised with the disconnect of mental awareness”

By Susan Cox - August 7, 2024

Chael Sonnen is explaining how Tony Ferguson ‘double crossed’ Michael Chiesa with his post-fight interview at UFC Abu Dhabi.

It was just this past Saturday, August 3rd, at UFC Abu Dhabi that Michael Chiesa (19-7 MMA) defeated Tony Ferguson (26-11 MMA) by submission in a welterweight bout.

It would be ‘El Cucuy’s’ 8th consecutive loss in the Octagon.

It was during the latest episode of Sonnen’s ‘Good Guy/Bad Guy’ podcast with Daniel Cormier that Sonnen spoke about Fergusons’ latest loss and unwillingness to hang up the gloves for good:

“At some point, we’re gonna have to have some real tough love for Tony Ferguson here. He just set a record, a record for the most (straight) losses in UFC history. I don’t have a problem with a guy slowing down…I got a big problem with him getting taken down, getting his back taken — which is what you learn the very first day of jiu-jitsu — and not hand-fighting. … The fact that Tony’s in there almost like he’s working with him, like he’s making a technique video or something for the rear-naked choke, that’s a problem for me.”

Continuing Chael Sonnen addressed the ‘one glove’ and the possibility of one more fight under the UFC banner for Tony Ferguson:

“Taking one glove of was kind of cool, until I heard why he’s doing it; because he wants another fight and isn’t sure the UFC’s gonna give it to him. Well, let me help you out there, I’m real sure the UFC’s not gonna give it to you. I’m a little bit surprised with the disconnect of mental awareness for what was going on, or even being handed a microphone that you don’t deserve and only got because you’re gonna retire, then you pull the retirement back and don’t shine up Chiesa, who gave you the microphone in the first place. It was a real bit of a double cross, frankly.”

Concluding, Sonnen had some foresight into the 40-year-old veterans status (h/t MMANews):

“I am completely confident in telling you there’s not going to be a return. Grappling is what Tony Ferguson does so well…he’s just a fantastic guy on the ground. … I have a problem with the fact he didn’t hand-fight. … It seemed like there was some very basic awareness of very basic steps that weren’t being done, in conjunction with an interview that I could give a pass to had a guy just got knocked out. It wasn’t like that. This needs to stop! It’s not fun anymore.”

Do you agree with Sonnen that Tony Ferguson has to stop and retire – it is time.

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

