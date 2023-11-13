Chael Sonnen and Rafael dos Anjos express concern over David Goggins training Tony Ferguson ahead of UFC 296

By Susan Cox - November 13, 2023

Chael Sonnen and Rafael dos Anjos are expressing concern over David Goggins training Tony Ferguson ahead of UFC 296.

David Goggins, Tony Ferguson, UFC, UFC 296

UFC 296 will take place on Saturday, December 16th at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

The event will feature a lightweight bout between Tony Ferguson (25-9 MMA) and Paddy Pimblett (20-3 MMA).

Pimblett, at 28, has 6 victories in the Octagon coming into UFC 296, his latest win was against Jared Gordon (20-6 MMA) in December of 2022 at UFC 282.

Tony Ferguson, at 39, has a dismal record of 6 consecutive losses in the cage, his more recent defeat coming against Bobby Green (31-14 MMA) this past July at UFC 291.

‘El Cucuy’ in an attempt to turn the tide this coming December has been training with ex-Navy SEAL David Goggins. Videos of the training has been posted to social media and have garnered the attention of both Rafael dos Anjos and Chael Sonnen.

Rafael dos Anjos took to ‘X‘ with the following comment:

“I see Tony Ferguson’s workouts with David Goggins. Those long workouts will not help Tony’s condition, it will slow him down. It could help him with some mental strength but Tony does not need that. He’s very strong mentally.”

Chael Sonnen, in response, agreed with Brazilian:

“Elaborate, Champ. I saw it too. Thought same thing. It’s helpful, Goggins had a positive effect, but Tony only has a certain amount of energy and needs to be wise. Tell me more. I wanna hear what you are thinking.”

Rafael dos Anjos responded to Sonnen on ‘X’ saying:

“As we fighters get older we need to do ‘less’ work, spent more time pre and post workouts. Focusing on specific training. We are fighting 15-25min, we don’t need 1h-2h workouts. Short and specific practices. Def (Goggins) has a positive effect but for what I’ve seen too much work.”

David Goggins is not taking kindly to critics of his work with Tony Ferguson, posting an Instagram video during a workout session with Ferguson he stated:

“I saw a lot of your f**king comments, talking about rest and recovery, all this bulls**t. A lot of you don’t get it, man. He did rest. He slept for eight f**king hours. It’s an adaptation process that goes with the mental f**king hardening. The body has to f**king know you’re not f**king around with it.”

Do you agree with Chael Sonnen and Rafael dos Anjos that perhaps Ferguson training with Goggins is not ideal?

Do you believe Tony Ferguson can defeat Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett in their upcoming bout?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

