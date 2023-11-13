Official main card lineup released for UFC 296: ‘Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington’

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has confirmed the official main card lineup for UFC 296: Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington.

On December 16, UFC 296 will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will serve as the final pay-per-view event of the year for the promotion, and it will be headlined by Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington.

The two men will battle it out over the UFC welterweight championship. Covington is a former interim champion, but he has twice failed to become the undisputed king in losing efforts to Kamaru Usman. Edwards, meanwhile, knocked Usman out last year to win the belt, before successfully defending the strap in London.

While some feel as if ‘Chaos’ doesn’t deserve the chance to square off with Edwards, others are excited to see it all play out. Now, in addition to the main event, the UFC has announced the rest of the main card.