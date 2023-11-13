Official main card lineup released for UFC 296: ‘Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington’

By Harry Kettle - November 13, 2023

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has confirmed the official main card lineup for UFC 296: Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington.

On December 16, UFC 296 will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will serve as the final pay-per-view event of the year for the promotion, and it will be headlined by Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington.

RELATED: COLBY COVINGTON PLANNING TO PUT LEON EDWARDS’ “LIGHTS OUT” AT UFC 296 TO WIN WELTERWEIGHT TITLE: “COMPLETE DOMINATION”

The two men will battle it out over the UFC welterweight championship. Covington is a former interim champion, but he has twice failed to become the undisputed king in losing efforts to Kamaru Usman. Edwards, meanwhile, knocked Usman out last year to win the belt, before successfully defending the strap in London.

While some feel as if ‘Chaos’ doesn’t deserve the chance to square off with Edwards, others are excited to see it all play out. Now, in addition to the main event, the UFC has announced the rest of the main card.

UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington – Main Card

Welterweight championship – Leon Edwards [c] vs. Colby Covington
Flyweight championship – Alexandre Pantoja vs. Brandon Royval
Welterweight – Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Stephen Thompson
Lightweight – Tony Ferguson vs. Paddy Pimblett
Welterweight – Vicente Luque vs. Ian Garry

In terms of star power, things are looking pretty good – and the same can be said for the potential entertainment value in all five of these encounters. They are all seen as incredibly competitive, they have high stakes attached to them, and there are two championships on the line. Buckle up, fight fans, because the UFC are ending the year on a high.

Which fight are you most excited to see on the main card of UFC 296? Who is your favorite to win the main event between Leon Edwards and Colby Covington? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

