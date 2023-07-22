UFC London Results: Julija Stoliarenko stops Molly McCann in Round 1 (Video)

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC London results, including the co-main event between Molly McCann and Julija Stoliarenko.

McCann (13-6 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a first-round submission loss to Erin Blanchfield at UFC 281. Prior to that setback, ‘Meatball’ had put together a three-fight winning streak, which included knockout victories over Luana Carolina and Hannah Goldy.

Meanwhile, Julija Stoliarenko (11-7-2 MMA) has gone just 1-4 over her past five Octagon appearances. The Lithuanian standout suffered a TKO loss to Chelsea Chandler in her most previous fight last October.

Round one of the UFC London co-main event begins and Stoliarenko presses forward. She eats an overhand right from Molly McCann. A good body shot now from the Liverpool native. The ladies trade combinations in the center. A short hook lands for Stoliarenko. She shoots in for a takedown and gets it. Julija immediately jumps on McCann’s back. She transitions for an armbar submission and secures the hold. This is deep. It is all over! WOW!

Official UFC London Results: Julija Stoliarenko def. Molly McCann via submission (armbar) at 1:55 of Round 1

