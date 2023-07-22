UFC London Results: Julija Stoliarenko stops Molly McCann in Round 1 (Video)

By Chris Taylor - July 22, 2023

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC London results, including the co-main event between Molly McCann and Julija Stoliarenko.

Julija Stoliarenko, Molly McCann, UFC London, Results, UFC

McCann (13-6 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a first-round submission loss to Erin Blanchfield at UFC 281. Prior to that setback, ‘Meatball’ had put together a three-fight winning streak, which included knockout victories over Luana Carolina and Hannah Goldy.

Meanwhile, Julija Stoliarenko (11-7-2 MMA) has gone just 1-4 over her past five Octagon appearances. The Lithuanian standout suffered a TKO loss to Chelsea Chandler in her most previous fight last October.

Round one of the UFC London co-main event begins and Stoliarenko presses forward. She eats an overhand right from Molly McCann. A good body shot now from the Liverpool native. The ladies trade combinations in the center. A short hook lands for Stoliarenko. She shoots in for a takedown and gets it. Julija immediately jumps on McCann’s back. She transitions for an armbar submission and secures the hold. This is deep. It is all over! WOW!

Official UFC London Results: Julija Stoliarenko def. Molly McCann via submission (armbar) at 1:55 of Round 1

Who would you like to see Stoliarenko fight next following her submission victory over McCann this evening in England?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Molly McCann UFC UFC London

Related

Paul Craig, UFC Vegas 22

UFC London Results: Paul Craig TKO's Andre Muniz (Video)

Chris Taylor - July 22, 2023
UFC London, Aspinall vs. Tybura, Tom Aspinall, Results, UFC
Tom Aspinall

UFC London: 'Aspinall vs. Tybura' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - July 22, 2023

The Octagon returns to England for today’s UFC London event, a fifteen-biout fight card headlined by Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura.

Bassil Hafez
UFC

Bassil Hafez believes he beat Jack Della Maddalena at UFC Vegas 77 but "pleased" he proves he belongs in the UFC

Cole Shelton - July 21, 2023

Bassil Hafez knew he was getting close to the UFC and was expecting something short notice to come up.

Colby Covington
Dustin Poirier

Colby Covington claims Dustin Poirier and Khamzat Chimaev turned him down which led to lengthy layoff

Cole Shelton - July 21, 2023

Colby Covington has a reason for why he hasn’t fought since March of 2022.

Kamaru Usman and Odell Beckham Jr.
UFC

VIDEO | NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. trains with former UFC champion Kamaru Usman

Josh Evanoff - July 21, 2023

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman recently got some work with Odell Beckham Jr.

Rampage Jackson

Former UFC champion Rampage Jackson in talks to face former Ultimate Fighter foe in return

Josh Evanoff - July 21, 2023
Paddy Pimblett and Matt Frevola
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett offers to face Matt Frevola in likely 2024 return: "I like being in exciting fights"

Josh Evanoff - July 21, 2023

UFC lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett is down to face Matt Frevola in his return.

Josh Emmett
UFC

Josh Emmett announces plans to move to lightweight for retirement fight

Josh Evanoff - July 21, 2023

Former interim UFC featherweight title challenger Josh Emmett plans to make his next fight his last.

UFC

Paddy Pimblett says he would love to do a season of ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ with Ilia Topuria

Susan Cox - July 21, 2023

Paddy Pimblett is sharing that he would love to do a season of ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ with Ilia Topuria.

Nate Diaz, Conor McGregor
Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz explains how Jake Paul trash talking Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin helped influence him into accepting the fight

Susan Cox - July 21, 2023

Nate Diaz is explaining how Jake Paul trash talking Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin helped influence him into accepting the fight.