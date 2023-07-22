Pros react after Tom Aspinall stops Marcin Tybura in 73 seconds at UFC London

Today’s UFC London event was headlined by a heavyweight matchup featuring Tom Aspinall taking on Marcin Tybura.

Aspinall (13-3 MMA) was returning to action for the first time in twelve months, this after suffering a knee injury which required surgery in his most previous effort against Curtis Blaydes. That disappointing setback had snapped the Manchester native’s eight-fight winning streak, which included five straight wins inside of the Octagon.

Meanwhile, Marcin Tybura (24-8 MMA) entered today’s headliner sporting a two-fight win streak, his latest being a unanimous decision victory over Blagoy Ivanov. Prior to that, the 37-year-old Polish fighter had earned a majority decision win over Alexander Romanov.

Tonight’s UFC London headliner proved to be a short-lived affair. Tom Aspinall was able to score an early knockdown thanks to a perfectly timed right hand. From there, the Manchester native proceeded to deliver some heavy ground and pound which forced the referee to step in and call a stop to the action. It was a perfect fight for Aspinall, and one that puts him right back in the heavyweight title picture.

Official UFC London Result: Tom Aspinall def. Marcin Tybura via TKO (punches) at 1:13 of Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Aspinall vs. Tybura’ below:

Toms built different didn’t look like he skip a beat being out — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) July 22, 2023

Title challenger right here!! Aspinall looked beast! What a return! #UFCLondon — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 22, 2023

Told y’all!!! Tom vs JJ has to happen before the GOAT hangs em up. #UFCLondon — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 22, 2023

Quick work !!! Possibly the next 🇬🇧 UFC champ #UFCLondon — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) July 22, 2023

So happy for Tom Aspinall, this man deserves everything what comes his way 🥇 — Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) July 22, 2023

I think he can do what he just said #UFCLondon — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) July 22, 2023

So we have a contender for the heavyweight throne? Again ? What you guys think about it ? #UFCLondon — Johnny Walker (@JohnnyWalker) July 22, 2023

Who would you like to see Tom Aspinall fight next following his TKO victory over Marcin Tybura this afternoon in London, England?