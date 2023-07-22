Pros react after Tom Aspinall stops Marcin Tybura in 73 seconds at UFC London
Today’s UFC London event was headlined by a heavyweight matchup featuring Tom Aspinall taking on Marcin Tybura.
Aspinall (13-3 MMA) was returning to action for the first time in twelve months, this after suffering a knee injury which required surgery in his most previous effort against Curtis Blaydes. That disappointing setback had snapped the Manchester native’s eight-fight winning streak, which included five straight wins inside of the Octagon.
Meanwhile, Marcin Tybura (24-8 MMA) entered today’s headliner sporting a two-fight win streak, his latest being a unanimous decision victory over Blagoy Ivanov. Prior to that, the 37-year-old Polish fighter had earned a majority decision win over Alexander Romanov.
Tonight’s UFC London headliner proved to be a short-lived affair. Tom Aspinall was able to score an early knockdown thanks to a perfectly timed right hand. From there, the Manchester native proceeded to deliver some heavy ground and pound which forced the referee to step in and call a stop to the action. It was a perfect fight for Aspinall, and one that puts him right back in the heavyweight title picture.
Official UFC London Result: Tom Aspinall def. Marcin Tybura via TKO (punches) at 1:13 of Round 1
Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Aspinall vs. Tybura’ below:
Toms built different didn’t look like he skip a beat being out
— Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) July 22, 2023
Title challenger right here!! Aspinall looked beast! What a return! #UFCLondon
— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 22, 2023
Told y’all!!! Tom vs JJ has to happen before the GOAT hangs em up. #UFCLondon
— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 22, 2023
Quick work !!! Possibly the next 🇬🇧 UFC champ #UFCLondon
— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) July 22, 2023
So happy for Tom Aspinall, this man deserves everything what comes his way 🥇
— Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) July 22, 2023
I think he can do what he just said #UFCLondon
— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) July 22, 2023
Aspinall looked DAMN GOOD tonight #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/NWQnRJE0Ci
— danawhite (@danawhite) July 22, 2023
How about Aspinal!! #UFCLondon
— Nazim Sadykhov (@naz_mma) July 22, 2023
So we have a contender for the heavyweight throne? Again ? What you guys think about it ? #UFCLondon
— Johnny Walker (@JohnnyWalker) July 22, 2023
Who would you like to see Tom Aspinall fight next following his TKO victory over Marcin Tybura this afternoon in London, England?
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Tom Aspinall UFC UFC London