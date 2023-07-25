Tom Aspinall takes over No. 4 spot in official UFC heavyweight rankings

Tom Aspinall has taken over the No. 4 spot in the official UFC Heavyweight Rankings.

It was just this past Saturday, July 22nd, that Tom Aspinall (13-3 MMA) defeated Marcin Tybura (24-8 MMA) in the heavyweight main event. In front of a hometown crowd at the O2 Arena in London, England, Aspinall KO’d Tybura at 1:13 of Round 1.

With the victory, Aspinall has moved up in the UFC heavyweight rankings and is now listed at number four.

Curtis Blaydes (17-4 MMA) has moved down to number five.

The rankings also saw Marcin Tybura move down to number eleven and Derrick Lewis (26-11 MMA) move up to number 10 on the list.

The Official UFC Heavyweight Rankings can be found below:

Champion: Jon Jones (27-1 MMA)

1. Sergei Pavlovich (18-1 MMA)

2. Ciryl Gane (11-2 MMA)

3. Stipe Miocic (20-4 MMA)

4. Tom Aspinall +1 (13-3 MMA)

5. Curtis Blaydes -1 (17-4 MMA)

6. Tai Tuivasa (14-5 MMA)

7. Alexander Volkov (36-10 MMA)

8. Serghei Spivac (16-3 MMA)

9. Jailton Almeida (19-2 MMA)

10. Derrick Lewis +1 (26-11 MMA)

11. Marcin Tybura -1 (24-8 MMA)

12. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (13-5 MMA)

13. Alexandr Romanov (17-2 MMA)

14. Chris Daukaus (12-6 MMA)

15. Marcos Rogerio De Lima (21-9 MMA)

The Ultimate Fighting Championship compiles its official rankings using the following criteria:

Rankings were generated by a voting panel made up of media members. The media members were asked to vote for who they feel are the top fighters in the UFC by weight-class and pound-for-pound. A fighter is only eligible to be voted on if they are in active status in the UFC. A fighter can appear in more than one weight division at a time. The champion and interim champion are considered to be in the top positions of their respective divisions and therefore are not eligible for voting by weight-class. However, the champions can be voted on for the pound-for-pound rankings.

Tom Aspinall, at the post-fight press conference, made it known that he wants Jones to stick around and ultimately meet him in the Octagon for a title fight in the future.

For now, the heavyweight champion Jon ‘Bones‘ Jones (27-1 MMA) is preparing to put his title on the line when he meets Stipe Miocic (20-4 MMA) this coming November at UFC 295.

Are you in agreement with the updated UFC heavyweight rankings? Will you be watching UFC 295, and do you believe Jones will emerge victorious, keeping the title?

