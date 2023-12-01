Tom Aspinall says he loves boxing but can’t stand the sports current model: “The way the sport is going at the moment is absolutely terrible”
UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has criticized the state of boxing after admitting his love for the sport.
When it comes to heavyweights in combat sports, Tom Aspinall is up there with the best of the best. He now holds gold in the UFC following his sensational knockout win over Sergei Pavlovich last month.
As he continues to chase down the undisputed gold, he’s currently doing a victory lap as he makes appearances for several media outlets in the United Kingdom.
In a recent appearance for talkSPORT, Tom opened up on the state of boxing.
“I love boxing. I’m a massive fan, but I hate the way boxing is going.”
"I absolutely hate the boxing model. The way it's going is absolutely terrible."@AspinallMMA doesn't hold back when discussing the state of boxing 🔥 pic.twitter.com/dYwikuyrlE
— talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) November 29, 2023
Aspinall questions the state of boxing
“I am a massive boxing fan,” Aspinall said. “I absolutely love the sport of boxing, [but] I absolutely can’t stand the boxing model. Hate it. I hate the way boxing is going at the moment because I love the sport of boxing. I love the science. I love the defensive techniques, which is amazing. I absolutely love watching actual classic, traditional boxers who are defensively brilliant — it’s my favorite thing. The way the sport is going at the moment is absolutely terrible.
“You can literally look at a card, you can look at an Eddie Hearn show, a Frank Warren show, any other promoter’s show and know — say there are 10 fights on, you can know at least eight of the winners before the bell rings on any of the fights. I can’t stand it. We’re talking about the top guys in the world, none of them are fighting each other. What is this?”
Quotes via MMA Fighting
Do you agree with Tom Aspinall? Would you be interested in seeing him box? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
