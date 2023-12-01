Bobby Green shrugs off recent callout from Paddy Pimblett: “He don’t want that”

By Harry Kettle - December 1, 2023

Bobby Green has shrugged off Paddy Pimblett for calling him out recently as he prepares for his return to the cage.

Bobby Green

If there is one guy who we know is about that life in the UFC, it’s Bobby Green. ‘King’ is willing to go in there and trade with just about anyone, and at the elite level, he certainly knows how to hold his own. This weekend, he’s set to return to action against Jalin Turner, as he attempts to extend his unbeaten run to four fights.

The 37-year-old has been a busy man this week with his media appearances alongside an altercation with Arman Tsarukyan. In addition to that, though, he’s also been called out recently by none other than Paddy Pimblett. ‘The Baddy’ is set for a big fight of his own later this month as he gears up for a showdown with Tony Ferguson at UFC 296.

RELATED: BOBBY GREEN RIPS “AMATEUR FIGHTER” PADDY PIMBLETT, SAYS IT WOULD BE “DISRESPECTFUL” IF THEY ARE IN THE SAME CAGE: “HE DOESN’T BELONG”

In a media scrum, Green gave his thoughts on a possible meeting with the Liverpudlian.

Green questions Pimblett fight

“There’s no way he called me out,” Green said. “Paddy know that’s a bad fight for him. He don’t want that. He’s just talking. He’s just talking, OK?

“Until he starts walking, get through Tony (Ferguson), and we’ll talk. We’ll talk after that. But Paddy don’t want that. It would be a bad fight for him.”

“I feel like Tony’s going to probably pull something close to the third – closer to that second, third round,” Green said. “He pushes a good pace. He comes really hard and takes good shots, so if Paddy doesn’t get him on the ground and tries to do some jiu-jitsu, I see Tony getting him. Tony hits pretty goo too.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Who would you favor between Bobby Green and Paddy Pimblett? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

