Tom Aspinall plans have a “performance of a lifetime” against Marcin Tybura after “being embarrassed” in his last fight

By Cole Shelton - July 18, 2023

Tom Aspinall is ready for redemption.

Tom Aspinall

Aspinall is set to headline UFC London on Saturday against Marcin Tybura a year after he headlined a previous card against Curtis Blaydes and tore his knee just seconds into the fight. It was a heartbreaking result for Aspinall as he felt embarrassed by having to get carried out of the O2, and how he fought before he hurt his knee.

“I then went on to fight Curtis Blaydes in London. The O2 Arena is like a big massive deal to a guy from the Northwest of England. The show was completely sold out, the fans were absolutely crazy,” Tom Aspinall said on UFC Journey on ESPN. “I don’t know, there was something a little bit different about me mentally, I didn’t seem to be as relaxed or as switched on as I was on in my other fights. I was feeling a bit reckless, I tried to take his head off straight away.

‘Make up for what happened last year’

“That just shows what kind of mental state I was in because that’s not my style. My knee completely locked up, I knew straight away I was going to need surgery,” Aspinall continued. “Lying on my back in the O2 Arena, being embarrassed like that in front of so many people, it’s devastating. Torn MCL, stretched ACL, torn meniscus. It’s really hard to believe in yourself in times like that because I think if I would’ve beat Blaydes that would’ve gotten me a title shot.”

After having to go through rehab, Tom Aspinall was finally able to fight again and will headline UFC London against Marcin Tybura. With Aspinall not having fought in a year, he says he plans on having the performance of a lifetime to remind everyone just how good he is.

“My opponent is Marcin Tybura and this fight means a lot to me. This is really serious, a lot rests on this fight and I’m going to go back to the straight place, straight back to the scene of the crime, and put on a performance of a lifetime and make up for what happened last year,” Aspinall said.

Tom Aspinall enters his UFC London main event against Marcin Tybura with a record of 12-3 and is 5-1 in the UFC.

