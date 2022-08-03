Tom Aspinall reveals he had successful surgery after tearing his MCL & meniscus and suffering ACL damage

Tom Aspinall had successful surgery for his knee on Wednesday.

Aspinall took to social media on Wednesday morning to announce he was set for surgery and revealed the full injury he sustained. Of course, the Brit suffered a knee injury just 15 seconds into his UFC London main event fight against Curtis Blaydes and Aspinall says it ended up being a torn MCL, a torn meniscus and ACL damage.

“Morning everybody. Today is surgery day. I’m in London right now and I’m absolutely starving because I can’t eat before surgery,” Aspinall said in a Twitter video. “I have suffered a torn MCL, a torn meniscus, and some ACL damage, so going to get that fixed today. Just a quick message to say thank you for all the support, really appreciate it. I’ve had so much love since the accident, and I’ll see everybody on the other side, peace out.”

Tom Aspinall then took to Twitter after his surgery showing it was successful. The timeframe for his return is uncertain but it will likely be several months if not a year.

Before the surgery was scheduled, Aspinall also revealed he was down in the dumps since the injury.

“I just want to say a massive thank you to everyone who’s reached out. Obviously, I’ve been offline, been down in the dumps since Saturday night, but hopefully we’ll get it fixed, get surgery early next week. Thank you.”

Tom Aspinall (12-3) suffered the knee injury last time out to Curtis Blaydes which resulted in a TKO loss. Prior to that, he was on an eight-fight win streak including starting his UFC tenure going 5-0 with wins over Alexander Volkov, Serghei Spivac, Andrei Arlovski, Alan Baudot, and Jake Collier.

