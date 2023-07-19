Khamzat Chimaev claims he has “a better opponent” than Paulo Costa

Chimaev shuts down Costa fight

If Khamzat Chimaev does have a better opponent than Paulo Costa, it will be interesting to see who that it is given the fact the Brazilian is ranked top-10 at middleweight. However, the hope for most MMA fans is that both Costa and Chimaev fight soon as it has been nearly a year since both men last fight despite all the rumors that they will return soon.

Although Chimaev claims he has a better opponent than Costa, at this point it does seem like this is the fight that will happen as both have taken shots at one another for quite some time. But, until the contract is signed, it is hard to really trust that either Chimaev or Costa will be fighting anytime soon.

Khamzat Chimaev (12-0) hasn’t fought since September when he submitted Kevin Holland in the first round at UFC 279 in September. Prior to that, he beat Gilbert Burns by decision at UFC 273. In the UFC, Chimaev is 6-0 and also has beaten Li Jingliang and Gerald Meerschaert.

Paulo Costa (14-2) hasn’t fought since August of last year when he beat Luke Rockhold by decision. The win snapped his two-fight losing skid after he dropped a decision to Marvin Vettori and suffered a TKO loss to Israel Adesanya for the middleweight title.