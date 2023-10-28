Israel Adesanya claims hiatus will last until 2027: “I’ll see you then”

Israel Adesanya claims he will be taking a couple of years off.

Back in September at UFC 293, Adesanya suffered a lopsided decision loss to Sean Strickland to lose his middleweight title. It was a shocking result, and immediately after the event, his team claimed they wanted an immediate rematch.

However, after some time away from the spotlight, Israel Adesanya went on a radio station and said he would be taking a hiatus from MMA.

“I don’t make any excuses. Strickland got me on the night because he was the better fighter on the night. He did his work well, he had a good team behind him. Now I’m going to take time to look after myself, and I’m not going to fight for a long time. I’m definitely not going to retire because I know me, I’m not leaving like that. I know me. But if I did, I’m fine,” Israel Adesanya said to The Rock a radio station in New Zealand. “I don’t need to prove anything else. But I know what I can do and what I can change in my lifestyle to make my body adapt to where I need to be. I’m going to heal myself up. You won’t see me fight for a long time.”

When Israel Adesanya shared those comments, many thought that would be several months or possibly a year. However, ‘The Last Stylebender’ clarified those comments and stated he will be out until 2027.

“I was getting so many messages. I woke up and was getting tagged in so many things. I’m not dead. I’m not retiring. I mean calm the f—k down. I’m alive… 2027. 2027, look for the return. I’ll see you then,” Adesanya said to The MacLife.

Although Israel Adesanya said he would return in 2027, it does seem unlikely that the former UFC middleweight champ would take off nearly three years. In 2027, Adesanya would be 37 and still fighting at a high level after three years away would be challenging.

Israel Adesanya is currently 24-3 and is 4-3 in his last seven.