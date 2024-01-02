Tom Aspinall expresses interest in fighting the winner of Curtis Blaydes vs. Jailton Almeida: “Sounds good”

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has expressed his interest in fighting the winner of Curtis Blaydes vs Jailton Almeida.

At UFC 295, Tom Aspinall knocked out Sergei Pavlovich to become a world champion in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. The next step for him, as an interim title holder, would usually be to take on the reigning champion to unify the belts. Unfortunately, it seems as if Jon Jones is still planning to battle Stipe Miocic when he makes his comeback.

For Aspinall, he needs to decide whether or not he’ll wait on the sideline or defend his interim strap. There are plenty of question marks in the air, but now, it seems like the Englishman has made it known that he would be interested in fighting again.

In a recent exchange with a fan on social media, Aspinall confirmed that he’s interested in taking on the winner of Curtis Blaydes vs Jailton Almeida.