Tom Aspinall expresses interest in fighting the winner of Curtis Blaydes vs. Jailton Almeida: “Sounds good”

By Harry Kettle - January 2, 2024

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has expressed his interest in fighting the winner of Curtis Blaydes vs Jailton Almeida.

Jailton Almeida Tom Aspinall

At UFC 295, Tom Aspinall knocked out Sergei Pavlovich to become a world champion in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. The next step for him, as an interim title holder, would usually be to take on the reigning champion to unify the belts. Unfortunately, it seems as if Jon Jones is still planning to battle Stipe Miocic when he makes his comeback.

For Aspinall, he needs to decide whether or not he’ll wait on the sideline or defend his interim strap. There are plenty of question marks in the air, but now, it seems like the Englishman has made it known that he would be interested in fighting again.

RELATED: Tom Aspinall says he loves boxing but can’t stand the sports current model: “The way the sport is going at the moment is absolutely terrible”

In a recent exchange with a fan on social media, Aspinall confirmed that he’s interested in taking on the winner of Curtis Blaydes vs Jailton Almeida.

Aspinall’s intrigue

Fan: “Get that Curtis Blaydes fight back. Technically you lost but I know it bothers you that there’s an L on your record from him. Gotta get it back. If he beats Almeida that’s the route to go.”

Aspinall: “Winner of Blaydes Almeida sounds good.”

It’s safe to say that most fans would be excited to see Aspinall take on either of these two men. It really comes down to timing, because with ring rust being an ever-present threat, Tom will want to ensure he stays fresh for the challenges that lie ahead.

Would you be interested in seeing Tom Aspinall take on the Blaydes vs Almeida winner? Who will be the undisputed champion by the end of 2024? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

