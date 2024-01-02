Photo | TJ Dillashaw has put on some serious mass following UFC retirement: “Patience pays off”
Former UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw is looking bigger than ever following his retirement from MMA.
In late 2022, TJ Dillashaw made the decision to retire from mixed martial arts. It came following a headline-filled career, from upset title wins to a long suspension to a series of nasty injuries. Through it all, though, Dillashaw is still widely considered to be one of the best bantamweight in the history of the sport.
RELATED: TJ Dillashaw shares the biggest regret he has from his MMA career
The expectation has always been that he would stay retired given his age. In MMA, though, you can never say never.
As he prepares to turn 38 next month, Dillashaw is certainly keeping himself in good shape – as you can tell by the following Instagram post.
View this post on Instagram
Dillashaw’s new physique
“Planting seeds of hard work last year, ready to harvest success this year. Patience pays off. #NewYearNewRewards”
As you can probably imagine, an image like this has got fans talking. Dillashaw has always kept himself in great shape, and it seems like he wants to keep on top of that as he prepares for the next phase of his life.
The talk of a comeback has been floated in the comments of the above post, but there’s no guarantee that TJ is even interested in such an idea. His clash with Aljamain Sterling at UFC 280 didn’t go how he wanted, and that would’ve undoubtedly left a bad taste in his mouth.
For now, all we can really do is speculate.
Do you believe there is a chance that we will see TJ Dillashaw make his return to MMA this year? If he does, who would you want to see him compete against? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
Topics:TJ Dillashaw UFC