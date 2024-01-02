Photo | TJ Dillashaw has put on some serious mass following UFC retirement: “Patience pays off”

By Harry Kettle - January 2, 2024

Former UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw is looking bigger than ever following his retirement from MMA.

TJ Dillashaw physique

In late 2022, TJ Dillashaw made the decision to retire from mixed martial arts. It came following a headline-filled career, from upset title wins to a long suspension to a series of nasty injuries. Through it all, though, Dillashaw is still widely considered to be one of the best bantamweight in the history of the sport.

RELATED: TJ Dillashaw shares the biggest regret he has from his MMA career

The expectation has always been that he would stay retired given his age. In MMA, though, you can never say never.

As he prepares to turn 38 next month, Dillashaw is certainly keeping himself in good shape – as you can tell by the following Instagram post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TJ Dillashaw (@tjdillashaw)

Dillashaw’s new physique

“Planting seeds of hard work last year, ready to harvest success this year. Patience pays off. #NewYearNewRewards”

As you can probably imagine, an image like this has got fans talking. Dillashaw has always kept himself in great shape, and it seems like he wants to keep on top of that as he prepares for the next phase of his life.

The talk of a comeback has been floated in the comments of the above post, but there’s no guarantee that TJ is even interested in such an idea. His clash with Aljamain Sterling at UFC 280 didn’t go how he wanted, and that would’ve undoubtedly left a bad taste in his mouth.

For now, all we can really do is speculate.

Do you believe there is a chance that we will see TJ Dillashaw make his return to MMA this year? If he does, who would you want to see him compete against? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

Previous Post

Topics:

TJ Dillashaw UFC

Related

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler TUF 31 Face-Off with Dana White.

Daniel Cormier says ‘Puppet master’ Conor McGregor is playing Michael Chandler like ‘Pinocchio’

Harry Kettle - January 2, 2024
Leon Edwards
UFC

Leon Edwards announces he will be defending his welterweight title at UFC 300

Harry Kettle - January 2, 2024

UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards has revealed that he will be defending his belt at UFC 300.

Conor McGregor
Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor announces opponent and date for "the greatest comeback of all time"

Cole Shelton - December 31, 2023

Conor McGregor will be returning to the Octagon in 2024.

Conor McGregor
UFC

Conor McGregor reveals announcement date for his next fight

Harry Kettle - December 30, 2023

UFC star Conor McGregor has revealed that he will make an announcement regarding his next fight on New Year’s Day.

Gilbert Burns, Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis
Gilbert Burns

Gilbert Burns shares his side of Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis' melee: "It was a draw!"

Josh Evanoff - December 29, 2023

UFC welterweight contender Gilbert Burns had a front-row seat for Sean Strickland vs. Dricus du Plessis.

Bo Nickal, Joe Rogan

Bo Nickal explains AI use for his UFC 300 training camp: "Give me the perfect gameplan for him"

Josh Evanoff - December 29, 2023
Paul Felder and Paddy Pimblett
Paul Felder

Paul Felder explains why he doubts Paddy Pimblett can beat any ranked lightweight after his UFC 296 performance

Cole Shelton - December 29, 2023

Paul Felder doesn’t think Paddy Pimblett would have success against any of the ranked lightweights in the UFC.

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler TUF 31 Face-Off with Dana White.
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler provides update on possible Conor McGregor fight

Harry Kettle - December 29, 2023

UFC star Michael Chandler has provided an update on his possible showdown with Conor McGregor.

Dana White and Conor McGregor shaking hands
Conor McGregor

Chael Sonnen doesn’t think Conor McGregor is trying to duck Michael Chandler

Harry Kettle - December 29, 2023

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has said that he doesn’t think Conor McGregor is trying to “duck” Michael Chandler.

Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Dan Henderson compares UFC legend Jon Jones to controversial cycling star Lance Armstrong

Harry Kettle - December 29, 2023

Dan Henderson has compared UFC legend Jon Jones to controversial cycling star Lance Armstrong in a fascinating interview.