Photo | TJ Dillashaw has put on some serious mass following UFC retirement: “Patience pays off”

Former UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw is looking bigger than ever following his retirement from MMA.

In late 2022, TJ Dillashaw made the decision to retire from mixed martial arts. It came following a headline-filled career, from upset title wins to a long suspension to a series of nasty injuries. Through it all, though, Dillashaw is still widely considered to be one of the best bantamweight in the history of the sport.

The expectation has always been that he would stay retired given his age. In MMA, though, you can never say never.

As he prepares to turn 38 next month, Dillashaw is certainly keeping himself in good shape – as you can tell by the following Instagram post.