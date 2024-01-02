Jorge Masvidal announces he is ending his retirement

Former UFC welterweight title challenger and BMF champion Jorge Masvidal has announced that he is ending his retirement.

Taking to ‘X‘, Masvidal simply stated:

Unretired — Jorge Masvidal (@GamebredFighter) January 2, 2024

“Unretired”

Just 8 months after retiring, ‘Gamebred’ is apparently back in the game.

It was in April of last year at UFC 287, where Jorge Masvidal (35-17 MMA) went down in defeat against Gilbert Burns (22-6 MMA). It was to be the 39-year-olds fourth consecutive loss in the Octagon, ultimately reinforcing his decision to hang up his gloves.

Prior to those losses, Masvidal was on a three-fight winning streak, with a KO victory over Darren Till (18-5 MMA) in March of 2019, a flying knee KO of Ben Askren (19-2 MMA) in July of that same year and finally a TKO stoppage over Nate Diaz (21-13 MMA) in November of 2019 where he claimed the ‘BMF’ belt.

Masvidal is currently running his own bare knuckle MMA promotion, Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA.

The two-time UFC welterweight title challenger has yet to indicate when we will see him back in action or in what capacity.

The timing of the announcement is definitely interesting as Masvidal’s former employer the Ultimate Fighting Championship are currently working to book the official lineup for April’s historic UFC 300 event in Las Vegas.

What do you think of Jorge Masvidal’s announcement that he’s ‘unretired’? What would you like to see the fighter do next?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!