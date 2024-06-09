Tom Aspinall explains how Leon Edwards is helping him prepare for UFC 304 start time
Interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has revealed that welterweight kingpin Leon Edwards is helping him prepare for the UFC 304 start time.
Aspinall has been outspoken about the UFC’s decision to have the same 10 p.m. ET start time for the Manchester card, meaning Aspinall won’t be fighting until very early in the morning local time. The interim champ even tried convincing the UFC to change the start time, but he didn’t have any luck.
Now, Aspinall has brought on some help from “Rocky.”
Tom Aspinall Gets Help From Leon Edwards Ahead of UFC 304
Tom Aspinall spoke to Title Sports Network and he revealed that UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards gave him the “plan” to being prepared for UFC 304 (h/t Bloody Elbow).
“Yeah, so Leon has employed a sleep specialist,” Aspinall said. “I knew about this before because I know Leon’s manager, so I was kind of like ‘I’m not going to set anything in stone in my mind [for my routine] until I spoke to Leon on what he’s doing’.
“Leon basically gave me a full breakdown of his sleep pattern. So, I’m essentially going to copy Leon without having to pay for a sleep specialist; that’s the plan, I don’t want to pay anybody so I’m just getting the advice off Leon and I’m just following what Leon’s doing.”
Edwards will be headlining UFC 304, putting his 170-pound gold at stake against Belal Muhammad. This will be Edwards’ attempt at a third successful title defense. It’ll be Belal’s first crack at UFC gold.
As for Aspinall’s fight, he’ll be going one-on-one with Curtis Blaydes. The interim heavyweight hardware will be on the line. These two shared the Octagon for only 15 seconds, as Aspinall injured his knee.
