Sean O’Malley still a fan of Conor McGregor despite “stupid” remarks online: “It just didn’t make sense”

Sean O’Malley Doesn’t Think Conor McGregor Meant What He Said

During an interview with MMAFighting.com‘s Damon Martin, Sean O’Malley shared his belief that Conor McGregor realized he shouldn’t have taken aim at him.

“I tried [to hate him]. I was like f*ck Conor, but it is what it is,” O’Malley said. “I think he realized what he said was stupid. I don’t know why he tried putting me and Ryan Garcia in the same category, saying Ryan Garcia missed weight and it made him mad about me. It just didn’t make sense.

“I think he kind of realized what he said was stupid and then just backed himself into a corner.”

O’Malley said he’s still a big fan of Conor and called him a “legend.” The UFC bantamweight titleholder also admitted it’s hard for him not to back the “Notorious” one in his return fight at UFC 303 against Michael Chandler later this month.

“We’ll see [who wins],” O’Malley said. “It’s hard for me not to [root for him], if Conor goes out there, and knocks him out, it would be wild. It would just build another big Conor fight and the more Conor fights, the better.”

With all of that said, O’Malley admitted that if he’s ever offered a fight against Conor he wouldn’t turn it down.