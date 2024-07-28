Pros react after Tom Aspinall TKO’s Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304

By Chris Taylor - July 27, 2024

Tonight’s UFC 304 event was co-headlined by an interim heavyweight title fight featuring Tom Aspinall taking on Curtis Blaydes.

Tom Aspinall raises his hands

‘Honey Badger’ and ‘Razor’ were meeting for a second time this evening in Manchester. Their first bout was back in July of 2022 where it was Blaydes emerging victorious by TKO only 15 seconds into Round 1 due to a knee injury suffered by the Brit.

Tom Aspinall (15-3 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since claiming the interim heavyweight title with a first-round knockout victory over Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295. Prior to that, the Manchester native had earned a TKO victory over Marcin Tybura.

Meanwhile, Curtis Blaydes (18-5 MMA) had most previously fought and defeated Jailton Almeida (21-3 MMA) by KO this past March at UFC 299. ‘Razor’ had won four of his past five Octagon appearances overall ahead of tonight’s affair.

Tonight’s UFC 304 co-main event resulted in a short-lived affair. After Curtis Blaydes was able to get off a few decent punches, Tom Aspinall quickly blitzed the American and landed a big right hand that sent ‘Razor’ crashing to the canvas. From there, the Brit quickly pounced on Blaydes with a plethora of ground and pound, forcing the referee to step in and call the fight (see that here).

Official UFC 304 Results: Tom Aspinall def. Curtis Blaydes via TKO (punches) at 1:00 of Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Aspinall vs. Blaydes 2’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Tom Aspinall defeating Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304:

Who would you like to see Tom Aspinall fight next following his TKO victory over Curtis Blaydes this evening in Manchester?

Curtis Blaydes Tom Aspinall UFC UFC 304

