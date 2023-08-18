Former UFC champion Jan Blachowicz names ideal opponent for potential move up to heavyweight

By Josh Evanoff - August 18, 2023

Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz would love to challenge Tom Aspinall.

Jan Blachowicz

The Polish fighter is fresh off his return at UFC 291 opposite Alex Pereira last month. Welcoming the former middleweight champion to light-heavyweight, Jan Blachowicz used his wrestling for a strong first round. However, ‘Poatan’ came from behind to score a unanimous decision win. Although, several fans and pundits believed that the longtime light-heavyweight deserved the nod that night.

Weeks on from the defeat, that could be Jan Blachowicz’s last fight at 205 pounds. During a recent interview with Sportsnaut, the former champion showed interest in a move to heavyweight to fight Tom Aspinall. The Brit last defeated Marcin Tybura by first-round knockout at UFC London in July.

Since that win, Tom Aspinall has been vocal about his desire to face Jon Jones and others. However, one has to imagine if he could be interested in a potential fight against Jan Blachowicz. Riding a two-fight winless streak to Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev, the bout could be exactly what the Polish fighter needs.

RELATED: TOM ASPINALL BELIEVES HE’S ALREADY IN JON JONES’ HEAD: “IT’S PRETTY GOOD”

Jan Blachowicz

“Of course. Why not? It sounds good,” Jan Blachowicz stated in the interview discussing a potential move up in weight. “You opened something in my mind, so yeah, we’re going to ask UFC about the opportunity of heavyweight. It’s something I have to think about.” (h/t MMA News)

He continued, “I need to watch them carefully, because when I watch the heavyweights I just watch for the fight. I don’t watch to analyze them. But [Tom] Aspinall did a great job in his last fight. That would be something very good for me for the first fight stop in heavyweight.”

What do you make of this callout? Do you want to see Jan Blachowicz vs. Tom Aspinall up at heavyweight?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Tom Aspinall UFC

