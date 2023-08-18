WATCH | Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley have intense final faceoff ahead of UFC 292

Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley had an intense final faceoff ahead of their UFC 292 bantamweight title fight.

Sterling is looking to defend his bantamweight title against O’Malley in a highly-anticipated matchup. It’s a massive fight and one of the biggest fights in the division. Heading into the fight, Sterling is a sizeable betting favorite and he has vowed he will finish O’Malley and prove that ‘Suga’ was overhyped.

“I can’t wait to go out there and just smash the teacher’s pet hype machine, go on with my day. I’m going to show him who’s the boss on Saturday night, August 19… He’s going to get a reality check as soon it locks, it’s as simple as that, the clock is ticking,” Sterling said at UFC 292 media day.

The two sides have been going back and forth full of trash talk and at the ceremonial weigh-ins, Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley had an intense faceoff.

FUNK MASTER vs SUGA SEAN FOR THE WORLD TITLE 🏆@FunkMasterMMA and @SugaSeanMMA for the bantamweight throne TOMORROW! [ 10pmET / 7pmPT | LIVE on @ESPNPlus PPV: https://t.co/wE9PL5aRTn ] pic.twitter.com/xyreqH3qaW — UFC (@ufc) August 18, 2023

In the faceoff, Aljamain Sterling was talking to Sean O’Malley who was stone-cold and composed and didn’t say a word. All ‘Suga’ was doing was staring down Sterling in an intense faceoff.

Although Sean O’Malley didn’t have much to say to Aljamain Sterling at the faceoff, in the lead-up to the scrap he has vowed to KO the champ.

“I don’t really care what people say. It doesn’t really affect me. I kind of like being the underdog, being doubted. Going into this fight, I don’t have much pressure. He’s the bantamweight GOAT,” Sean O’Malley said at UFC 292 media day. “He’s on a nine-fight winning streak and he’s saying I haven’t earned the shot. How stupid will he looked when I go out there and knock him out, not even have earned being in that position, and putting his lights out. It makes him look real stupid.”

Stay locked to BJPENN.com on Saturday night for all your UFC 292 coverage.