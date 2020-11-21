Watch Kayla Harrison destroy Courtney King at Invicta FC 43 and see how the pros reacted

Adam Martin
Kayla Harrison
PFL star Kayla Harrison made her Invicta FC debut on Friday night and put on an incredible performance, defeating Courtney King via TKO.

Harrison was allowed to go over from PFL to Invicta FC to take a fight while the Professional Fighters League is on hiatus in 2020. In her first fight with Invicta FC, Harrison made her professional women’s featherweight debut against King in what was a huge mismatch. The fight turned into a bloody mess as Harrison dominated King with her incredible grappling skills while bloodying her up on the mat for a second-round TKO.

With the win, Harrison improved to a perfect 8-0 with the victory, with all of her victories coming since making her professional MMA debut in 2018 following a career as an Olympic judoka. With Harrison’s incredible grappling, her vicious ground and pound, her brute strength, and her slick submission skills, she looks like someone who could be a future opponent for UFC women’s featherweight champion Amanda Nunes, especially now that Harrison is fighting at 145lbs.

Following Harrison’s vicious TKO win over King, several pros took to social media to comment on her excellent performance. Check out some of the highlights below.

The destructive win over King will of course have many wondering how long it is until she makes it to the UFC and fights the UFC women’s featherweight champion Nunes. We didn’t know if Harrison could make 145lbs, but now that we know she can safely make the weight, you’d have to imagine that this is her weight class going forward. Harrison has been taking the slow build approach so far in MMA and she probably wants another fight or two before making the jump to the big show. But she isn’t that far away from the UFC.

What do you think is next for Kayla Harrison?