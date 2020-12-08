Fan-favorite Clay Collard ready for PFL, boxing success

If there is one thing Clay Collard wants you to remember when he leaves the cage or boxing ring, it is that he gave everything he had.

Collard, who will compete in the upcoming Professional Fighters League lightweight regular season in 2021, steps back into the boxing ring for Top Rank Boxing this Saturday night.

The dual-sport star faces Quincy LaVallais from The Bubble at MGM Grand Convention Center in Las Vegas. The bout is part of the Shakur Stevenson vs. Toka Khan Clary event that streams live on ESPN+.

Collard will also compete on the ESPN family of networks for the PFL when he returns to MMA where he is 18-8 and riding a two-fight win streak. The end result there could be a $1 million paycheck and championship.

For Collard, it is all about putting on a show and exciting those watching live around the world.

“I am always going to be a fan-favorite fighter,” Collard said during a recent Q&A with Fight Hub TV. “I want to put on a show, go out there and fight. I’m me. I’m going to go out there and smash him.”

Collard and LaVallais met once before with their 2019 encounter ending in a draw. That has helped drive the Utah native to seek out another chance to claim victory.

“I’ve been calling myself the ‘O’ collector,” Collard said. “I had a shot to get his once and I guess I fell short. It’s going to be good to get that back and take his undefeated record.”

With his unique style of fighting, Clay Collard has quickly placed his name among the “must-see-TV” list.

“My story, it is kind of a ‘Rocky’ story,” he said. “I’m the guy that is not supposed to win, but shows up and does it anyway. I’ve captured the fans because I am exciting. I don’t fight necessarily safe. I’m going in there for the kill non-stop.

“I think they like to see that.”